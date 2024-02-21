Comment | The new season of HBO's hit series doesn't feel familiar, and an interview with the director offers a clear reason for that

The latest season of the hit series is burdened by strong connections to the first season, even though the main two are strong.

The writing contains plot revelations from True Detective.

Is it True Detective new season of truedetective? After the first two episodes I thought ok Nordic noir, Billie Eilish's up to the theme song, but not this one From True Detective feel

Then I read the author of the series by Issa López an interview in which he said that he originally came up with the series on his own and only made it at HBO's request True Detective of the new season.

After seeing the size Night Country –season, I understand that this is one of the biggest problems of an otherwise perfectly good series. In principle, this mask season works technically and the main two lead the women's story nicely.

True Detective the first season was an exceptional piece of TV. HBO, of course, hopes it never ends. The new season, set in Alaska, has several awkwardly superficial references to the first Louisiana season. López himself has said that he combined the two seasons whenever it felt “organic” to say that “it's about the same place”. It mostly feels like fan service though.

True Detective the central part is an unreliable policeman narrating his investigation, in which he has become too personally involved. It has been brought to this season in a slightly glued-on state.

Connections are crowded. The spouse of the mysterious hermit Rose was Matthew McConaughey played by Rusty Cohle's father. The Tuttle family, which organized the exploitation of children in Louisiana, had financed the Tsalal station in Alaska. So what?

Such the essential tension of the series is to leave open whether the strange things are supernatural or a delusion. In the first season, the angular spiral pattern suggested something dark and menacing that Cohle was either seeing or hallucinating.

Now a natural phenomenon was revealed from the background of the pattern. Did local spirits, perhaps a female deity hinted at in the series, send the spiral from Alaska to Louisiana? Or is there a rational explanation for everything and the cruel Tuttles just took inspiration from the ice cave? Neither seems justified.

There are many more open questions and strange solutions. They are small problems in a way, but there are quite a lot of them.

The main duo by Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) and Liz Danvers (Jodi Foster) dynamics is a bit like The X-Files Mulder and Scully: one believes in the supernatural and the other doesn't. Navarro says, “There's something there that calls to me. There's more to it than just this, Liz. So much more than just this.”

That “more” is a subtle thing in drama. The risk of unclear connections is creating obscurity for obscurity's sake. It's a bit like making jazz just by playing noise because jazz sounds like noise.

Of course, jazz is not noise, but music with logic, but that logic is difficult to grasp and hold. It's at its best when it almost leaves the players' grip.

True Detective the first season feels like that. Instead, the fourth is always in the grip, which provides an entertaining and safe journey. No more.

For quite a few paths are left open along the way. Too much remains unclear and contradictory in a bad way.

The strangeness doesn't seem bigger than the glimpses between the trees, but from the paths of breadcrumbs left in the forest, at the end of which only an empty lot awaits.