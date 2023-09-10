Comment | The new league boss made special statements in the first possible place

The SM league again received a lot of negative publicity before the puck even hit the ice, writes Teemu Suvinen.

On Monday At the opening ceremony of the SM league with the series’ new CEO Mikko Pulkkinen was the first opportunity to convince the puck crowd that the affairs of Finland’s flagship league are now moving in a better and stronger direction under the new manager.

It went wrong.

The opening information of the SM league became a communication disaster when it became clear that before the start of the event, the management of the SM league had called on the players to follow a unified line regarding series system issues, that is, in practice, to keep quiet about their views.

What happened? There was an even bigger uproar over the series system issue, and the SM league again received a lot of negative publicity even before the puck had even hit the ice. Even the captains were the executive director of the players’ association Risto Kauppinen along with those who wondered about the activities of the SM league.

The new boss of the SM league, Pulkkinen, messed up his first screen position.

As a business manager, Pulkkinen, who has earned merit as KooKoo’s chairman and member of the league board, enjoys great respect in the league’s inner circle. Expectations for him are high when Kati Kivimäki just a one-year period as CEO gone wrong. The league community came to the conclusion that the CEO must have knowledge of the hockey industry. Pulkkinen has already managed to accumulate that.

The league clubs hope that Pulkkinen will grab the public scepter from the chairman Heikki from Hiltus, whose rumblings in clubs are tired of. Last year, at the opening ceremony of the SM league, Hiltunen, for example, envisioned a new European ice hockey league, which was greatly admired in league circles.

The captains of the SM league had to wriggle in front of the question of the series system.

Under Pulkkinen’s leadership, the SM league seems to have chosen the completely opposite line based on the opening ceremony. A line where the league tries to control the public discussion about it and steer the topics in a direction that pleases it.

This is far from the SM league’s promises of open and honest communication and is certainly not good for the league’s public image.

“ League clubs hope that Pulkkinen will take the public scepter away from chairman Heikki Hiltuse

SM league the wish of the management that the opening information of the league season would discuss the upcoming season and not the league system reform is of course understandable in itself.

However, it is overly optimistic to think that perhaps the hottest topic of hockey winter wouldn’t come up one way or another in the media interviews. Now the SM league put the captains of the clubs in an awkward situation, where even Ilari Melartin and To Jesse Joensuu konkars like had to involuntarily squirm in front of the journalists.

Pulkkinen did not agree to admit a mistake even after the fact, but defended the line chosen by the SM league in interviews.

“As in all other companies, it is up to the management and in this case it is up to the shareholders to make decisions about how to proceed with the matter. At least the order must be that those who decide on the matter are heard first,” Pulkkinen told MTV Urheilu in the interview.

And continued:

“Of course, everyone comments and speaks as they see fit. This is my position. If you want to maintain a certain clarity in the matter, I think it’s better that those who decide on the matter talk about it.”

According to Pulkkinen, therefore, only the decision-makers, i.e. the shareholders of the league clubs, should be allowed to talk about the series reform of the SM league.

It is an absurd idea that only those who decide on the matter should be allowed to speak publicly about a decision that affects Finnish hockey in a shocking way, i.e. the series system reform.

Sounds very undemocratic.

That’s the thing it should be just the opposite – in such an important decision, the opinions of the people who will be affected by the decision in the future should be heard as widely as possible. Therefore, for example, the opinions of the captains of SM league clubs really have weight.

For years, the members of the SM League have acted as they have seen fit among themselves and have been reluctant to have a public discussion about the league’s series system and the problems of Finnish ice hockey. That is why the SM league was already drifting into a dead end, until the collapse of the KHL and the completion of the Nokia arena saved the league’s growth career, at least for a while.

When the future of the SM league is being decided during this season, it would be highly desirable for a wide and thorough public discussion to take place on the matter.

The big ones the changes require great courage from the members of the SM League, and in order to find enough courage, the pressure must be strong enough. If the discussion about the series system is pushed aside, the necessary changes may still not happen.

The SM league fears, perhaps justifiably, that the Jokerit, Kiekko-Espoo and the league system reform will capture a lot of attention from the league season. However, the right way to strike back is not to try to silence an important discussion, that has now been seen.