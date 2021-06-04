Comment The nerve-wracking tight election situation seems to have rounded up the languages ​​of Vartiainen and Sinnemäki – it could open the way for competitors

There are no differences between the leading mayoral candidates in Helsinki, even with an ax, writes Lari Malmberg, HS’s city editorial manager.

Answers Electoral machine claims are much talkative.

Claim: Housing construction takes precedence over the protection of nearby nature. Coalition Party mayoral candidate Juhana Vartiainen: Partially disagree. Candidate for mayor of the Greens Anni Sinnemäki: Partially disagree.

Claim: Caring for children at home should be supported more. Guard: Partly disagree. Sinnemäki: Partly disagree.

Claim: In the care of the elderly, emphasis should be placed on home care. Guard: Partly agree. Sinnemäki: Partly agree.

And so on.

The Greens chairman Maria Ohisalo in an article published by HS on Friday, names the Coalition Party as a motoring party. According to Ohisalo, the parties’ views also differ significantly in Helsinki.

At the level of the parties, differences may arise, but in the Helsinki mayor’s competition between the two main competition partners, there do not seem to be any.

The last attempt was made to help a voter on Thursday night at the HS mayor’s exam. However, the Coalition Party’s mayoral candidate Vartiainen and the Greens’ candidate Sinnemäki visually adhered to their roles as a customer-focused, somewhat stick-speaking academic. They just didn’t go out to challenge each other.

According to HS’s Gallup, the Coalition Party and the Greens are still curving in Helsinki at their very heights. It can already be said with great certainty that Helsinki is about to become mayor of a liberal, highly educated and moderate barefoot city dweller.

Close to nature must be protected, housing prices are reduced by building a lot and segregation is prevented with special support for schools. That’s what Vartiainen says, that’s what Sinnemäki says.

After all, the duo got a small difference between the salaries of early childhood educators. To the question “Should the salaries of early childhood education teachers be raised by 200 euros,” both raised their hands as a sign of support, but a little later Vartiainen verbally withdrew his position.

It seems that the tight election situation has further rounded up the language positions of both Vartiainen and Sinnemäki.

The most illustrative example of avoiding clear views was seen in the exam when HS suppliers Noona Bäckgren and Marko Junkkari asked candidates to comment on congestion charges. Both have previously received a clear, profitable answer to the same question.

Now that didn’t come from either. On Friday Juhana Vartiainen also rushed on Twitter to correct Maria Ohisalo’s claim about the Coalition Party as a car party. According to Vartiainen, the Coalition Party is everyone’s party.

HS: n in the exam, differences with others were able to make up mainly for the Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki and basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho. Arhinmäki was the only one who clearly supported congestion charges. Halla-aho stood out as familiar from his immigration policy speeches.

Halla-aho also reiterated her view that the housing situation of low-income working people in Helsinki should be facilitated by building housing specifically for them. When asked how the unemployed would be prevented from applying for these housing in practice, Halla-aho could not answer.

Sdp: n Nasima Razmyar Halla-kurta tightened the answer to how Finland’s deteriorating dependency ratio would be resolved without immigration. Otherwise, Razmyar and his answers remained in the same, slightly circular tray with Vartiainen and Sinnemäki.

HS: n According to the election machine, there also seem to be differences between Vartiainen and Sinnemäki, but in practice the explanations written after the answers show that the duo often approach each other in many of these questions as well.

For example, on the question “Helsinki should aim for strong population growth”, Sinnemäki and Vartiainen seemingly disagree. However, the written additions reveal that the difference is mainly rhetorical.

A similar apparent disagreement arises in the electoral machine over the transformation of the North Splanade into a pedestrian street. In practice, however, Sinnemäki would not be blocking the street from cars either, but dropping one lane away. Vartiainen states that he does not see the issue – now – as topical.

Of course, Vartiainen is more right than Sinnemäki on issues related to the outsourcing of public services and economic policy themes. Sinnemäki, on the other hand, stands out in exams with his expertise in Helsinki’s municipal policy, which shows long experience.

Shivering the lack of public appearances is probably not in the ballot box in favor of either the mayoral candidate or their parties. This can pave the way for competitors.

However, the everyday life of politics in Helsinki may calm the characteristics of the Coalition Party and the leading green politicians. Mayor Jan Vapaavuori during the period, there has been an almost frozen conflict in the town hall since the clashes between the mayor.

If Vartiainen and Sinnemäki both end up in the mayor, at least these tensions can be expected to lapse.

