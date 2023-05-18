Comment | The most valuable football match of the spring will be played without Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

The most interesting match is not the Champions League final. It will be played on Saturday, May 27 at Wembley, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Football In the final match of the Champions League, Manchester City may secure the treble. In addition, City’s acclaimed head coach Pep Guardiola can win the Champions League for the first time without Lionel Messi.

In the side sentences, it is stated that Inter Milan is City’s opponent.

The final will be played in Istanbul, but two weeks earlier a significantly more interesting and also financially valuable match will be played.

But first, a bit about Guardiola: football pundits are running out of words to praise the way Guardiola’s City played, and this was especially the case after Wednesday’s dominant performance in the semi-final. Real Madrid was completely left behind in the match that ended with a 4–0 result.

And yes, City played a great match. And yes, Guardiola has made City soar during the spring.

But: is Guardiola the best football coach of the moment, as hockey often says? Why does the best in the world have to have a practically unlimited player budget that doesn’t necessarily last the light of day? It was Viktor Tikhonov the best hockey coach in the world at the time, when the Soviet Union almost always won almost everything?

And if Guardiola is so good, why hasn’t he managed to win the Champions League without Messi? There have been numerous attempts, first at Bayern Munich, now for more than a decade at City.

And let’s emphasize this point: for sure Guardiola is a great coach and knows how to handle his star players who are playing on exorbitant salaries.

This one after a long introduction, it’s worth getting to the point, so to speak: the most interesting match of the spring is not the final match of the Champions League. The most interesting will be played on Saturday, May 27 at Wembley.

Luton Town and Coventry City will meet in the match.

The winner of the match will play in the English Premier League next season.

The encounter between the two is a treat for football romantics. Both teams were aiming for England’s second league, i.e. the fourth league level, still in the 2017–2018 season. Luton would also play in the fifth league level, i.e. outside of English league football.

Both have had major financial problems, but the clubs have gotten back on their feet.

Neither of them was predicted by anyone to be a team that will rise to the Premier League, but for the other it is a reality on May 27.

Coventry plays in a stadium that attracts more than 30,000 spectators, but Luton’s Kotikenttä is its own chapter. Kenilworth Road can only hold around 10,000 spectators and is said to be in about the same condition it was in the year it was built. The year was 1905.

If Luton goes up, according to estimates, the stadium will have to be renovated for more than 10 million euros. The club also has plans for a new stadium, but it is unlikely to be ready.

That 10 million may sound like a lot of money, but here you can compare the Champions League final and the playoff final at Wembley. Here (also) the match at Wembley takes the win: it is the single most valuable match in football.

The winner of the Premier League’s big TV money will receive at least around 150 million euros, and if the club manages to stay in the Premier League, the amount of money can rise to around 300 million euros. The pot for the winner of the Champions League is a maximum of 85 million euros.