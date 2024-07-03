Comment | The most disgusting phenomenon of the European football championships is sad

Comment|There is no ambiguity about the most disgusting phenomenon of the European Championship, writes journalist Janne Kosunen.

Any has not been as annoying when watching the European Championships as the event turning into a headless pig carnival. Compilation of the best players All stars is just taking shape, but the most disgusting phenomenon of the Games can already be named: throwing mugs and beer around during matches during moments of great emotion.

It’s sad to see how watching sports has gotten to this point. The European football association Uefa has allowed the stands to be used as large drinking terraces.

Beer is whipped around the stands and mugs are also thrown onto the field. The problem is that banning beer from the stands would reduce sales. Now the cash register happily beeps and the viewers do whatever they want.

The viewer however, should be able to enjoy the match event without being unwittingly drenched in beer or any other beverage.

In addition, throwing mugs onto the field at the players is not only disgusting but also a safety issue. It’s not just once or twice when a player who was giving a corner kick or a goal kick has been greeted with a shower of plastic cups.

Sometimes, in the distant past, the stars that appeared were “rewarded” by throwing rotten vegetables at them, now Civilization has progressed to the point where beer flies instead of tomatoes.

Sports include both successes and failures. Throwing anything at players in any situation is low and disgusting. Although the line between stars and fans is becoming thinner, it should not be broken.

Slovenian defender Erik Janza moves beer mugs aside during the match between Slovenia and Serbia in Munich on June 20.

Uefa likes to fine clubs that organize matches for throwing things during competition seasons, but which party is it fining now? Itself?

Ha, vain hope. The fines are aimed at football associations in countries whose supposed fans break the rules.

Beer to flow, sponsors and thirsty spectators to be satisfied! Someone else always pays those fines.

On Monday a young man was picked up in the super slow motion of the TV, who was rejoicing in the goal scored by his favorite and received quite a bit of beer on his neck.

The slow motion was admittedly spectacular, but the presentation of it felt really weird. It radiated an admiring tone. This is how we celebrate! Disruptors running onto the field are kept out of TV broadcasts, but throwing beer is good enough to symbolize joy.

There are those for whom getting wet is one and the same – a shared joy that goes along with it. But there are also those who don’t want drinks on them.

When they’re thrown into the stands, it’s clear which team is going to suffer.

If Uefa doesn’t have the will or ability to restrict, for example, beer throwing, then let it fully allow it.

At the same time, it can start promoting its events as happy drinking carnivals and urges you to stay away if you are not interested in getting a beer down your neck.

Here speaks an aging real person, even a football fanatic who hopes to respect his small region – who has followed the entire games on television and hopes that a new trend of throwing drinks does not spread to different parts of Europe.

If you are thirsty during the match, drink from the mug to your mouth and the empty mug for recycling. You’d think it would be quite basic.