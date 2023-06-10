Comment | The MLS contract could become the most valuable of Teemu Puk’s career

Puki ending up in MLS wouldn’t be a big surprise. From there, it is possible for him to get the last big contract of his career, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

On Saturday received further confirmation that the Finnish national football team’s all-time top scorer Teemu Pukin the next address might be the North American league MLS and the Minnesota United club.

A Minnesotan The Pioneer Press reported on Saturday that Teemu Pukki would be close to a contract with Minnesota United. Buck’s agent Teemu Turunen stated in his message on Saturday that “everything is open”. Both things can be true. Pukki may be close to a deal with Minnesota United of the MLS league, and equally, everything may be open until Pukki’s name is on the contract paper.

Puki, 33, still has two or three good years of playing abroad left. Ahead is the signing of the last contract abroad, and at the same time the last chance of a player’s career for a big bankroll.

Buck ending up in the MLS wouldn’t be a huge surprise. From there, it is possible for him to get a significantly higher salary than what he could get from a European major league club. The importance of the fact that Puk’s national teammate plays for Minnesota United cannot be underestimated either Robin Lodso Puk’s family would have familiar company.

At the beginning of June, Minnesota United made room for one foreign player in their team when they gave up one such player.

At Minnesota United, Puki would become a star category player. MLS clubs have a salary cap, but at the same time there is also an exception to the salary cap. Each club has three spots in its team for so-called designated players who are not part of the salary cap. As an example, the most expensive dp player at the moment, a former Liverpool player Xherdan Shaqiriwho will receive $8.2 million in guaranteed annual compensation.

If Pukki ends up in Minnesota United, he becomes a dp player. According to the Pioneer Press, Minnesota United is moving the Paragual forward in the middle of the season Luis Amarilla, 27, to the Mexican League. This is how Minnesota makes room in their team for Puk as one of the three dp players.

Amarilla and another dp player Mender Garcia the base salaries are quite modest: Amarilla’s $675,000 and Garcia’s $350,000 a year.

Third dp player Emanuel Reynoson the base salary per year is 1.6 million dollars. However, signing fees, marketing bonuses and agent fees come on top of the annual salary. For example, Reynoso receives a guaranteed annual compensation of at least 2.2 million dollars, which therefore also includes the annual salary.

in the MLS salary tables are transparent, so Puki’s annual salary will be public knowledge after he signs with an MLS club. At a conservative estimate, Pukki could receive more than 2 million dollars as a base salary per year, and on top of that, there would be other bonuses. Last year, a French striker left the club after a modest performance Adrien Hunouwho received $2.7 million per season.

According to the Pioneer Press, Minnesota will pay Puk a considerably large salary because, as a free agent, Puk does not have to pay a transfer fee.

According to informed estimates, Pukki has earned more than 10 million euros in annual salaries before taxes during his career so far. It has come in fifteen years. It is also estimated that in the MLS he could receive up to half of what he has earned before taxes during his entire previous playing career in a couple of seasons.