Comment | The minister proposed “commitments” to forest companies instead of laws – One picture shows why the recommendations don’t work

Comment|The ruling party would have the power to propose binding legislation. Instead, the Minister of the Environment proposes voluntary commitments, which Finland already has enough of, writes HS environmental reporter Piia Elonen.

When the brutal deaths in Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki were revealed, the Minister of the Environment Kai Mykkänen (cook) wantedthat forest companies jointly commit to leave a 50-meter protection zone along raw rivers, where no trees will be cut.

CEO of Stora Enso Hans Sohlström comment nowthat it is easy to commit to the proposal. Stora Enso is already committed to a 50-meter protection zone. So nothing new.

Still, things happened as they happened in Hukkajoki.

Also general instruction and recommendation is to leave a protection zone of at least 45 meters at the edge of the water body in barren areas.

“ A recommendation is not the same as mandatory legislation.

A reference to the instructions goes from Metsäkeskus to the land owner when he makes a felling notification for the barren area.

After that, the local Ely center checks the felling notification and issues a statement. In the statement, if necessary, Ely gives instructions on buffer zones if they are not taken into account in the felling notice. This also happened in Hukkajoki.

Still, it happened how it happened.

A recommendation is not the same as mandatory legislation.

Kai Mykkänen is the sitting minister of the environment and represents the government and prime minister’s party, the coalition. A person in Finland cannot get much closer to the power of environmental regulation.

It is noteworthy that Mykkänen did not propose binding legislation to protect raw streams.

Instead, he proposed a voluntary commitment. There are already enough of them in the forestry sector in Finland: There are environmental guides of the big forest companies and Metsähallitus, which manages state forests. He is a forest expert Tapio’s forestry recommendations. There are voluntary PEFC and FSC certificates that are stricter than legislation.

Problem is much larger than raw currents.

It’s all summed up in this one picture.

The trees have been felled from the stream bank to the water line in Kymenlaakso. There are no roaches living in that stream.

The picture shows a stream in Kymenlaakso. Logging has been done next to it, where the forest company has indeed left a protective strip of trees on the stream bank.

Later, the landowner went to the place and cut down the trees in the buffer zone with a chainsaw. Sawn stumps can be seen on the beach.

The forest company can therefore say that it has acted responsibly, that it has taken the environment into account and that it has taken care of the buffer zones.

However, it is not important from the point of view of the biological community of the stream. The trees are gone. They no longer produce char and other food in the stream. They don’t shade and cool the water, but the sun gets to heat it up. Rotten trees do not fall from the beach to become habitats and hiding places.

in Finland the law does not guarantee buffer zones along waterways.

Logging may extend to the water line of a river or lake, as long as they do not pollute the water body.

After all, streams are mentioned in section ten of the Forestry Act, which deals with the preservation of diversity.

A buffer strip should be left along the stream, but only in the case that the importance of the area along the stream for forestry is minor.

The law therefore protects small areas, even if the larger areas are the most valuable in terms of biodiversity.

In order to receive the protection of the law, the streambed must also be in a natural state or similar. In the worst case, the neighbor has thinned his own forest on the opposite bank, so that even the other uncut bank is no longer considered an important habitat protected by law.

So if the area is even a little more significant or previous fellings have taken away the opportunity for nature, the protection of the law disappears.

And even if the object fits within the limits of the law, you can apply for an exception from the buffer zone. The Metsäkeskus must also grant an exception if the reduction in forest yield caused by the protection strip is more than minor.

Voluntary certificates do require 5-15 meter wide buffer strips, but as the picture above shows, the trees in the buffer strip may end up as firewood for the landowner after the forest company committed to the certificate has received its logs and pulpwood.

If the forest sector is evaluated based on deeds instead of words, the same applies to politicians and parties.

When Sanna Marini (sd) the government in the previous term of government proposed that streams be added to the list of water habitat types protected by the Water Act, which was in the opposition the coalition voted for an increase against in the committee phase. Kai Mykkänen sat on the committee at that time.

After that, in the coalition that emphasized the protection of stream waters, it was promised to improve the protection of streambeds in a broader reform of the Water Act.

Now the coalition is the prime minister’s party, but no such reform has been initiated.

And those buffer zones – they haven’t been promised even by the opposition.