Comment | The minister promised to spare the organizations from the reaper – now it’s clear what the government will attack

Sports Minister by Sandra Bergqvist after the promise, it was clear that the cutter was going to hit someone mercilessly.

Bergqvist said last May In an interview with Ylethat the basic funding of sports organizations will not be cut next year, even though the state will save 25 million euros from sports and exercise.

Now the budget proposal of the Ministry of Finance shows where the government intends to extract the savings. Instead of sports organizations, the cutter hits especially hard on the construction of sports facilities.

The Ministry of Finance plans to support the construction of sports facilities for only 10.5 million euros. If the proposal is implemented, more than 16 million euros in subsidies for the construction of sports facilities will disappear compared to this year.

The drop is drastic, because this year the pot is still more than 26 million euros. The Ministry of Education and Culture is now making its counter-proposal on savings targets, but the focus is unlikely to change much.

Suddenly the cuts aimed at the construction seems reasonable, downright humane.

Let’s avoid layoffs and build fewer walls instead. Of course, it’s not that simple.

If subsidies for the construction of sports facilities permanently fall to a fraction of the current level, the cutter will also have significant public health effects.

Again, it goes against the goals of the current government to kick fit Finns off the sofas and social media platforms.

The reason is simple.

Although state construction subsidies are not massive even today, but they are a significant carrot when municipalities plan, for example, to build or renovate swimming and sports halls, sports fields and local sports venues.

These are important low-threshold low-cost sports venues. They are used by people of all ages and fitness levels.

Likewise, construction subsidies also speed up the clubs’ own investments. In such a model, government aid often forms an important part of the project’s self-financing. If subsidies are cut, the dynamic will be broken.

For sure is that the austerity curve hits the construction of sports facilities hard. The threat is that construction subsidies will also remain at a low level Petteri Orpon after the government.

There may be a spiral of misery ahead. For example, swimming pools are already full of eager swimmers. Many halls are also in poor condition, because repair debt has accumulated due to the municipalities’ own savings plans.

In addition, the real value of the subsidies has already fallen in the past, when construction costs have risen, but the subsidy pot has remained the same. And now there is a total collapse ahead.

Minister In an interview with Yle, Bergqvist justified the protection of sports organizations by saying that sports associations and advocacy organizations now have time to do their own important work.

In practice, it’s about the fact that sports associations get an additional year to adapt to future savings.

At the beginning of the year, the organizations launched a survey as the basis for voluntary restructuring. The austerity crisis hits organizations after they have first tried to reorganize their operations themselves.

Was it a good idea to target cuts to build?

Well, no, because the consequences can be drastic, especially if the savings remain permanent.

Helping becomes haphazard when the help pot shrinks to a small size. Many excellent projects can remain without support, and therefore unrealized.

Fewer new ones are built and the repair of old ones is postponed.

The effects fall directly on ordinary people. For those who don’t even care about competitive sports, but like to move around in a versatile way.