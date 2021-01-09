Comment The men’s victory at the Tour de Sk has only one small object of excitement and a piece of Norwegian ski reputation at play.

Russian Aleksandr Bolshunov is a great cross-country skier who deserves his second consecutive victory on the Tour de Ski tour.

There is only one small object of excitement associated with winning the men’s overall competition.

It is a question of how much difference Bolshunov wins and whether he breaks the record associated with it.

Men the largest time difference of 3.15.7 between the winner and the runner-up is from 2016. At that time, the victory was taken by Norway. Martin Johnsrud Sundby. It was an intermediate year of the races, so virtually all the best skiers were involved.

The corresponding record for women is 2.42.0 for Norway Ingvild Flugstad Østbergin in the name of 2019, and it will certainly remain.

Bolshunov is now setting a record for second place in France Maurice Manificat is three minutes and 22 seconds away from him. Maintaining the difference still requires work in the joint race, as veteran Manificat has many times been one of the best climbers in the final climb. In the second place, there is still a raw struggle.

Last year, Bolshunov was third fastest in the finish line, with only two Norwegians ahead.

Women in competition Krista Pärmäkoski can be trusted that she is by far the most experienced of the women struggling for third place. Swedish Ebba Andersson and Russia Tatjana Sorina are even debutants of Alpe Cermis.