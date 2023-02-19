Comment | The meeting between Blinken and Wang was one of the most important moments in Munich

The deepening cooperation between China and Russia is one of the biggest concerns of the Western democracies gathered at the Munich Security Conference, writes HS editor-in-chief Anna-Liina Kauhanen.

Munich

One One of the serious consequences of the spy ball episode that strained the relationship between the United States and China was that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his visit to China. China also got angry that the US punctured its ball with a missile.

Now, however, the dispute has been softened. The US-China channel for dialogue is open, which is very important to prevent the escalation of the war in Ukraine.

On Saturday, Blinken met the one on the European tour in connection with the Munich Security Conference Wang Yin, the senior foreign policy director of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. However, before the meeting, the former foreign minister and the current foreign minister’s boss, Wang, managed to call the American reaction to the balloon hysterical on the stage of the security conference.

One one of the West’s biggest concerns is the deepening cooperation between China and Russia. Therefore, one of the most interesting questions at the Munich Security Conference was what kind of message the West was sending both behind the scenes and in public speeches to China and through China to Moscow.

The public still has no idea how strong China’s grip on Russia is. However, China is estimated to increase its support for Russia. In order for China to still consider, it is reminded in many ways of how significant the price would be if the distance to the United States and Europe were cut off.

China can be thanked for that, that it has intervened in Russia’s nuclear weapons threats.

Together authoritarian China and Russia push aside the rules of the liberal world order. There is a fierce battle between the Western and Eastern blocs for power and alliances. There are many arenas from Taiwan through the African continent to Latin America.

The West’s most unified message to China is important right now, as Wang will visit Moscow at the end of his European tour to prepare Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meeting.

In one part of the West’s message, Blinken said aloud: if China arms Russia in its war of aggression in Ukraine, there will be severe consequences.

At the same time, the public message from both the US and China to each other in Munich was that neither wants another Cold War.

China brings up the idea that Ukraine should start negotiating peace. However, the war on the front is not yet at such a stage that Ukraine would be interested in negotiating. It is a different matter how the superpowers perceive the situation among themselves.

The West and China’s confrontation is fierce, and Xi’s way of handling relations with Europe and the United States cannot be described as successful. China’s extreme pandemic policy paid off not only in domestic politics but also in foreign politics, when the West cut off the dependence of its production chains on China. Tensions in Taiwan have increased the distance between the West and China.

A new phase began in Chinese diplomacy when Xi was able to seal his third five-year term in power before Christmas. If previously the voice of Chinese diplomacy was wolf warriors attacking China’s critics, Wang was moving in a more constructive spirit.

Wang’s tour in Europe is extensive. Before the Munich Security Conference, he met the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and also visited Italy.

On Monday, Wang will visit Hungary, which will once again remind us what kind of grief-stricken prime minister he is Viktor Orbán is for the rest of Europe. At the EU tables, Hungary has blocked many of the Union’s central policies towards China while bowing in the direction of the East.

China remember again how much its economic growth depends on the West. Without functioning trade relations, Xi will not be able to deliver on the prosperity promises he made to China’s middle class – and thus justify the administration’s tough grip and lack of democracy.

If China wants to mend its relations with Europe, it will not support Russia in war. However, there is no reason to rely on this.