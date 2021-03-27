Comment The media has a dilemma: Audiences are more interested in Trump’s marginal lawyer than the world’s most influential man

The story of Trump’s lawyer gathered more readers this week than Biden’s speeches on the arms embargo or the direction of the United States, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

This was published on the HS.fi website on Tuesday of the week news, which was not of particular interest to readers, although the subject seemed important. A mass shooting of ten lives had taken place in Colorado, USA, and the President took a strong stand on it.

The headline of the story read: “Biden called for a ban on assault weapons – The Rifle Association NRA last week celebrated allowing self-loading weapons in the Colorado mass shooting event city”.

Click on the moon. It was, so to speak, a thing that didn’t take off, even though it certainly reached some pairs of eyes.

Another paper on the United States was released on Wednesday thingwhich in turn was quite a hit. Shortly after its release, its readership was more than ten times that of the aforementioned gun case.

The title of the latter story read: “The lawyer who forged Trump’s allegations of electoral fraud defended himself in court on the grounds that ‘no sane’ could believe his speech.”

No need to be Sherlock Holmes or Maria Kallio to know what separates these things. While they both dealt with the United States, only the title of the second read Trump.

News readership online provides the media with important information about what readers are interested in. However, attractiveness is only one news criterion in the HS. Many foreign news are, in the opinion of the editorial board, so important to Finnish readers that they are published even if they are not interested online.

While the clicks do not lead to news work, it can be deduced from them that the former president Donald Trump is for some reason still a hugely interesting character for both Finnish and non-Finnish readers. Readers really devour the news about him, albeit based on surveys Joe Biden is a much more popular president than Trump was. So I saw it in the United States and elsewhere.

Trump’s former lawyer Sidney Powellia by the time this comment was written, the Wednesday article discussed had received readers on the HS.fi website up to seven times compared to the third U.S. article published on Thursday night. That again said From Biden’s first major news conference, in which he explained how he intends to pilot the United States through a pandemic, economic hardship, migration problems, and an unstable world in every way.

Biden is the most influential decision-maker in the world, while Trump’s former lawyer, Powell, was a rather marginal figure even when Trump was still president.

Biden makes decisions on issues of war and peace, action against climate change, and issues affecting the global economy, while Powell fights in court against alleged defamation charges.

Powell is still more interested because he is attached to Trump.

HS is not the only message whose readers are more interested in Trump than Biden. The same phenomenon has been observed in the editorials of every major American newspaper and television channel since Trump’s term as president ended on January 20 and his second official criminal trial was completed in mid-February.

The Washington Post by its online readership was 26 percent lower in February than in January. The New York Times lost 17 percent of its readership.

An even worsening audience disappearance has been witnessed on the CNN news channel. Its viewership has dropped 45 percent in the last few weeks. Journalism Trump Bumpista has come Trump Slump, the bump is replaced by a pit.

The super-liberal MSNBC has lost 26 percent of its viewers. Conservative Fox, on the other hand, has gotten in with less, with six percent of its viewers echoing. Fox’s figures may be explained, at least in part, by the fact that the channel is in a position of opposition to Biden. It adds tension – and interest.

CBS channel managing director Leslie Moonves reached in February 2016 headlines, when he bluntly assesses what effect Trump ‘s presidential candidacy would have.

“It may not be good for America, but it’s a damn good thing for CBS.”

Market research firm Kagan has evaluatedthat the advertising revenue of the three largest cable news channels will shrink by about 13 percent this year compared to last year. The big reason is the viewers taken by Trump.

The Washington Post stated in its article that Trump, who spoke in many ways, knew at least one thing correctly: his own value for interest.

“Newspapers, TV channels and all kinds of media will collapse if I’m not here,” he said in 2017.

For Trump, information about media difficulties is certainly pleasing. They give him additional reasons to consider whether he should run for president again in the 2024 election.

Freely quoting CBS director Leslie Moonves: it may not be Trump’s return to the limelight and constituencies that would be good for America or the rest of the world, but for the media, it would at least be a damn thing.