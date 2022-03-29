Comment The matches in Murcia showed that there is one big wash open in Huuhkaji waiting for its author

There seemed to be a clear need for defensive midfielders after Tim Sparv ended his career. A player in the hard sixth place is missing from the team, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Owls to the head coach To Markku Kanerva The international matches in Murcia, Spain had a good time to baptize new players into the national team. But what about the games in the end, in addition to the Iceland draw and the 0-2 loss to Slovakia?

Four players made their A national team debut in Iceland and Slovakia in Murcia, Spain: Miska Ylitolva (HJK), Miro Tenho (HJK), Mikael Soisalo (FC Riga) and Lucas Lingman (Helsingborg). At least the quartet didn’t seem to be in the completely wrong place, but there were still few question marks about how useful they were in tougher competitive matches. You can play more matches in Huuhkaji.

Rasmus Schüller has played well recently as a defensive player in Huuhkaji, but there would also be an order for his successors or challengers. That was his third goal of the match – a hat trick for Lingman.

Lingman got a big plot in the Slovakia match when he played Glen Kamaran with. Lingman did not stay in Slovakia’s 1-0 lead Ondrej Dudan did not have time to cover Duda’s shot Lukas Hradeckyn guarded goal in the upper corner.

The younger generation will then find potential candidates for the sixth place, such as HSV Anssi Suhonen20, and FC Nordsjællandin Leo Walta18. However, their debuts are yet to come.