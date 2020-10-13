Comment The mask suit is about trust in the administration – the reluctance to acknowledge the benefits of face shields was due to unwillingness

The key question is why citizens could not justify the choices they made with the information they made, writes HS Editor-in-Chief Antero Mukka.

Face masks has become the crown year of 2020 a real policy hot potato. The apparent corona consensus finally ruptured last week when the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) admitted in Parliament that in the spring we did not end up recommending face masks because masks were not available.

The information seemed to many to contradict the public criteria presented since the spring. Along the way, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has emphasized that masks are somewhat useless and can even pose a danger to their wearer.

Indeed, the opposition has accused the ministry and government of misleading citizens and politically manipulating masquerading. The impetus for the criticism came on Monday when the Director General of the Department of Health and Welfare, THL Markku Tervahauta said that in the spring STM had stopped THL ‘s intentions to inform the public more widely about the importance of the use of face masks and the orthodox use of masks.

Tar Grave expressed the view that face masks were a matter for which it was not considered appropriate to give it more sound.

What should citizens think about all this?

Undeniable is that the STM and the government have been reluctant to give a general mask recommendation, although, for example, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of masks as early as the spring. THL’s Tar Grave also recommended the use of cloth masks in April, but STM and THL hastened to announce that they would not give a recommendation on the use of masks in public places.

It is also undisputed that the main arguments against the general mask recommendation have been related to the lack of research data and concerns about the risks associated with the misuse of masks.

STM now claims to have announced the use of the masks on the website of the National Institute of Occupational Health in early April. This too release emphasized down to the title the risks of so-called folk masks. The title of the bulletin was this: “A self-made mask does not protect against coronavirus – respirators must be safe and provide adequate protection.”

The message to the public was clear: do not wear masks, they are useless and even dangerous.

It is noteworthy that the masks were treated in the spring more or less exclusively as a means of personal protection. The conclusions drawn from the research data were also based on this perspective. Another aspect would have been how every citizen could use a mask to prevent the spread of the virus he or she was carrying. This shone with his absence.

The protective ability of the masks was assessed based on the needs of health care professionals. In this tip, fabric folk masks, for example, appear, of course, as useless rags.

In a mask pack it is not that the concern of running out of masks is never and nowhere mentioned. However, the lack of a mask was not in fact the basis on which citizens were instructed to avoid protecting their faces.

Of course, we cannot be sure that the widespread use of face masks in the spring would have significantly reduced coronary infections or the number of associated deaths. Finland, under the leadership of the government, had already chosen a social distance maximized by means of emergency laws, which certainly contributed to the corona situation remaining better than in the comparison countries.

Really, the mask pack is about trust in government and politicians.

There were solid grounds for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s concern about the adequacy of protective equipment for health care professionals. Quite another question is whether ignoring the benefits of face masks to the end was a sensible and acceptable way to address that concern.

The key question is why citizens could not justify the choices they made with the information they made. If it was based on health care protection needs, it would certainly have been understood by the general public.

And how clear is it in the end that the citizens would have been on the same fringes in their masquerade needs at all as the Security Center officials who hunted shelters with varying degrees of success from around the world? Wouldn’t it have been right to encourage people’s masks to be the right way to differentiate the demand of citizens and organizations?

Did the administration’s own needs eventually overtake the broader public health perspective?

The old anecdote of the police talking to a man standing on the sidewalk inevitably comes to mind. “What are you standing here for? Think if everyone stood that way blocking the aisle? How could those others get past? ”

Eventually there remains the big question of what kind of human image, at least the strangely emphasized mask communication – and the political solutions behind it – were based on. If citizens can’t be told things as they are, as an individual citizen, I will inevitably wonder if I’m an easily confused, a fool tumbling with a simple piece of cloth or a self-employed hoarder of surgical masks.

It does not matter whether the Finns are told the truth – even under heavy pressure. It also matters whether the administration shows sufficient respect for its citizens.

As the corona crisis continues, these themes can also be considered. That is where we should all stand together, all of us.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.