Comment The majority of Finns are hardly seen marching alongside restriction-critical boat breakers – yet the government has to get really broad approval for interest rate decisions

Poorly justified corona solutions can inadvertently promote the ultimate goal of boat rockers, feeding distrust in society, writes HS Editor-in-Chief Antero Mukka.

Interest rate restrictions The opposing demonstration gathered about four hundred participants in central Helsinki on Saturday. According to the organizers, it was a demonstration “for freedom”.

The Helsinki protest was part of an internationally mechanized movement against all kinds of restrictive measures against the corona pandemic.

The crowd gathered at the Citizens’ Square illustrated the risk behavior of the Korona period with their own activities. The close grouping of hundreds of unmasked people was also against the plan presented to the police by the organizers.

In this respect, the protest met the hallmarks of both irresponsibility and stupidity. Participants who moved and stood without safety gaps in one cluster endangered not only themselves but also the health of their numerous loved ones and other fellow human beings.

Restriction Critical is, based on news images, a general concept for citizens who oppose masks, vaccines, and all sorts of other key tools in the fight against the corona. For good reason, they have already been invented to be called “epidemic-friendly”.

Is for sure an unreasonable stigma on Saturday’s protesters as denialists, a people who refuse to believe in the existence of an entire pandemic. There are demonstrably those in the gang, as well as those who believe in conspiracy theories, who think it is the plot of those in power. On teasing, as the protesters on their signs themselves expressed.

Many campaigners against corona restrictions are also on the move for quite selfish motives. It is a good idea to use the current situation to advance our own political goals. In times of uncertainty, especially those who are critical of politicians and the administration in general are easily echoed.

The lyrics of Saturday’s demonstration were also essentially accompanied by slogans referring to patriotism. Restriction critique fits well into the frame of reference of both the nationalist far-right and pro-Russian propagandists.

Restriction critique is not a spontaneous popular movement in this respect, but a strongly guided activity that actively seeks to undermine citizens’ trust in Finnish society and its institutions.

Saturday saw no demonstration for freedom, but for instability.

But, at the same time, it is important to realize that, even in the exceptional circumstances we now live in, demonstration is an important right and opportunity to express one’s views. This is a key part of freedom of expression and democracy.

Nor should the efforts of the participants in the protest be acknowledged as merely irresponsible, intuition against the information studied.

The Korona Age, which has lasted for more than a year, with its varying degrees of limitation, has tested Finns in many different ways. Coronary heart disease is just one of the ordeals, when, at the same time, a social and economic crisis has emerged alongside the health crisis. Thousands of people have lost their jobs, the number of mental health problems is clearly increasing. Many ask how long this will take.

Against this background, it is likely that some of the protesters ’message may also resonate among so-called people of reason.

Helsinki According to the reports, the government intends to present a separate law in the beginning of the week, which would provide for restrictions on movement and the obligation to mask. New, more robust corona measures have been deemed necessary, as the number of corona infections, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku, has continued to grow alarmingly.

Emergency legislation is now being prepared in a social situation that is clearly different from the one-inch crisis mood of spring 2020. A protracted pandemic has caused coronary fatigue, and it always only weakens the ability of citizens to take more stringent restrictive decisions.

The ranks of politicians and the administration are also cracking more than before. It can be seen that there are also political goals and nuances to dealing with a common crisis.

In this landscape, the demonstration of the Citizen’s Square was not only a gathering run of anarchist heroes, but a necessary reminder that even in the time of the Corona, things can and are entitled to be viewed from several different perspectives.

In the coming weeks, the government should pay particular attention to the fact that interest rate decisions do indeed enjoy widespread acceptance. Measures must be timely and properly dimensioned. Digging hard into the toolbox for more or less certainty is the wrong policy.

In this setting, it also matters how and to what extent regional restrictive measures are targeted. Equally, policymakers should reconsider whether the cane is the only lever for regional targeted action, or whether a carrot should also be raised on the table.

The situation in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the Turku region is clearly more difficult than in the rest of the country. With regard to these areas, it is worth asking whether an early vaccination program should not be targeted as a counterbalance to movement restrictions – at the latest when the risk groups have been protected throughout the country with the vaccine.

The vast majority of Finns can hardly be seen marching alongside those critical of restrictions. Poorly justified corona solutions, however, can inadvertently advance the ultimate goal of boat rockers, feeding distrust in society.

Mutual trust and solidarity are the most important strengths of Finnish society. They are worth cherishing even in exceptional circumstances.