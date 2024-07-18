Comment | The main star of the new festival in Turku is “superficial” – and that’s exactly what people want

Comment|This summer’s festival experiences have shown that the artist’s status is of no help if the performer does not respond to the audience’s need for fun, writes journalist Aleksi Kinnunen.

Festival summer let’s already praise in the back bend before the end of August.

In three weeks at Flow, the biggest star of the event Fred Again returns to Suvilahti just two years after the previous Flow gig. Kiri has been strong.

When Frederick Gibson performed in the festival tent the other summer, Flow luckily managed to catch him just before his big breakthrough: at the time of his performance in August 2022, the Brit was already one of the most sought-after names in the industry.

That’s zero after! Inside the industry, it is estimated that Flow would have paid up to ten times the price for Fred Again, which reached the millionaire range, compared to two years ago. Of course, the festival didn’t confirm that, even when I asked.

Fred Again appeared on the Flow festival stage in 2022.

To become a machine musician the exceptionally funny thirty-year-old will no doubt organize competent dances in the August dusk – unless the rain interferes. Overmono and Barry Can’t Swim complement the fast-paced coverage of the sold-out Saturday in terms of day tickets.

It seems quite special again PJ Harvey’s focusing on the best “bailuslotti” of the whole festival, on the main stage on Saturday at 8pm.

PJ Harvey, who was the only artist twice to be awarded the most important British album award by Mercury, was still known for his furious performances in the early 2000s. Since then, the style has changed to a very restrained, boring one in the opinion of many.

I would listen Polly Jean’s preferably sitting in the Musiikkitalo, not in a sea of ​​pineapple tentacles on Flow-Saturdays while a neighbor shouts in my ear about the previous night’s adjustments.

Three a week ago witnessed Britain’s Glastonbury at giant festivals, how PJ Harvey and the performance artist Marina Abramović had to perform on a half-empty main stage. The celebratory Friday night crowd rushed to the stage as if in protest to the mega noises of the early 2000s girl band Sugababes.

At the Turku Slot Festival on Friday, Sugababes, performing for the first time in Finland, organized another nostalgia artist, Avril Lavigne, along with Glastonbury’s funniest parties. The audience was rolling with happiness on each other’s shoulders Round Round and Sk8er Boita, the smoke flares familiar from fuitis mats flared up. Lavigne and the Sugababes performing on smaller stages made many ask, don’t the organizers have a clue to the public’s taste.

Something similar happened a couple of weeks ago in Ruisrock, when Glastonbury, which also caused a crowd rush and was loved by critics Romy got to perform in Ruissalo to an almost empty tent. The festival crowd voted with their feet to have performed at Rantlava at the same time Lauri Haavin on behalf of.

A prestigious position clearly doesn’t help if the mood doesn’t meet the audience’s need to be happy.

In Flow the problem has repeatedly been the lack of a program that precedes the main performer and is sufficiently engaging on the main stage. The organizer has positioned the situation with domestic mediocrity with lackluster results reminiscent of provincial festivals.

Flow, suffering from the cross pressure of credibility and popularity, would hardly buy a name with a high level but superficial reputation like Sugababes or Nylon Beat, which drew a huge audience to Taka-Töölö in June.

Slot hits this market niche. On Friday, at the Sugababes gig in Turku Linnapuisto, you will hear a barrage of the funniest hits of the early 2000s: an endlessly catchy breakthrough number Overload, by Adina Howard ysäri R&B and Gary Numania fucking Freak Like Me.

Push the Button and About You Now twitch so stupidly irresistibly that if arranged for a guitar band the result would be The Strokes.