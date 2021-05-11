Comment The lock took the long-awaited championship, but Raimo Helminen was one of the League’s big winners

Few believed in Helminen before being washed at the Turku Ball Club.

Comment has heard more and more often in recent days. So those following the puck as well as those less familiar with the sport have said it would be great if you coached Raimo Helminen would get the championship.

Did not get. The lock was too strong in the League final against Turku Ball Club. Lukko took the expected and earned championship, but still Helminen is also the winner.

As a player, Helminen was the sharpest computer in the sport. The career included the NHL, the world championship and perhaps the most accurate entries in Finnish puck history.

Helmisen, 57, no need to tap anyone or give back to anyone. His career in hockey is so convincing that it doesn’t need to be explained. The coaching side is a separate issue, but on the other side of the exchange bench, he has been busy for more than ten years.

Helminen has enough experience in leading players, although at every turn the choir of skeptics has grown larger than those who believe in Helminen.

Few trusted him before the World Championships in Youth 2020. And the support crowd wasn’t very extensive during the TPS wash either.

HS ranked TPS 9th-11th in the League this season. Overtime, thanks to Helminen and his coaching team.

“It will be interesting to see how Raimo Helminen gets his ten foreign orchestras to play the same tune, and whether the picky Turku audience will embrace the team.”

Some of the players below the league level would be eliminated from the ride along the way. The coronavirus silenced the stands when, for once, there was an excellent product on offer.

Here’s how HS continued its TPS assessment in its League advance in early October:

“Helminen makes a return to league coaching in the most difficult way possible. There is a one-year contract in the pocket and a team around it that doesn’t really boast Turku. ”

It went wrong again.

Helminen brought his Turku players to the spotlight with his coaching team, who took on more responsibility the evening after the evening. Central striker Juuso Pärssinen played a breakthrough season, as did promising defenders Eemil Viro and Ruben Rafkin. There are others.

Helminen does not want to take the success of TPS and the silver he has achieved, but he is proud that he and the coaching had the courage to drive young players in.

Promising players got their chances, and many exceeded expectations.

Over the years, the Finnish puck coaching culture has highlighted strong personalities. There have been good and outspoken performers. In some cases, speeches and appearances have gone before success.

You can’t praise yourself for the pearls, but with his work in Turku, he showed that it is not worth filling pension papers yet. An expert would think that a taker would be found, if not a head coach, then at least part of a good coaching team.