Comment The listing of food delivery company Delivero was a complete disaster and gives Wolt a lot to think about.

Food delivery company Delivero melted billions of euros from market value in minutes. It also raises questions about Wolt’s possible listing, writes Joonas Laitinen, a news producer for HS Financials.

What follows when combining a large hype, a stock market, and a defiant pandemic of a defiant child?

For food company Delivero, the right answer is disaster. The British cousin of Finnish Wolt was listed on the London Stock Exchange, accompanied by high expectations.

Joonas Laitinen­

Delivero’s listing was touted as Britain’s biggest for a decade. For the British government, the listing represented a sign that London is still an attractive marketplace despite Brexit.

Result? A complete disaster for investors.

The company In the IPO, shares were traded to investors for 390 pence, or just under 4.6 euros. Immediately at the beginning of trading, the valuation of the share fell to a low of 271 pence, or just under 3.2 euros. The collapse was over 30 percent.

At noon Finnish time, the valuation of the share seemed to have stabilized at around 301 pence, or more than 3.5 euros.

Delivero’s listing is one of the most anticipated on the London Stock Exchange in a long time. At the same time, depending on the method of calculation, it is the largest IPO in the UK in ten years.

Delivero had a market capitalization of approximately £ 7.6 billion, or € 8.89 billion, valued at 390 pence per share. At the start of trading, the value of the company melted by £ 2.28 billion in minutes, or almost € 2.7 billion.

“There’s going to be a lot of selling pressure in the market because of this, as many want to withdraw from a‘ broken ’IPO like this,” the news agency said. Interviewed by Bloomberg analyst at Finncap, a British brokerage firm Patrick Basiewicz.

Britannian the government has drummed the listing of Delivero as an example of London being an attractive marketplace for companies in the post-Brexit world as well.

According to an anonymous financial expert interviewed by the news agency Reuters, the listing, which has become a pancake in Delivero, may continue to hamper listings in Britain and Europe.

He estimates that the dive into Delivero is due to the fact that there is no connection between the company’s order backlog and the wider market situation.

The start of trading brought to light the problems already raised in connection with Delivero during the listing phase. Demand for the Delivero share issue was strong. It was fully subscribed in a few hours, but the country’s largest investors did not participate in the issue.

Some investors doubted whether the high market value of the loss-making Delivero was in any way justified. The problems were indicated, among other things, by the fact that the company initially aimed at a market value of up to GBP 8.8 billion, or EUR 10.3 billion. It was already almost one and a half billion short of it in the IPO.

In addition, the listing was overshadowed by, among other things, complaints about the company’s share structure, possible legality problems in the company’s gig economy-based business model, and the threat of an employee strike.

Finnish Wolt’s management has certainly followed Delivero’s listing closely. According to previous HS news, Wolt has considered listing in 2022 at the earliest. There has even been talk that the Helsinki Stock Exchange may be too small for Wolt to be listed on.

The descent to Delivero will hardly at least accelerate Wolt’s IPO intentions.

Especially when there are reasons unrelated to the company behind the poor listing. The year 2020, with its international restaurant bills, Deliveroo, Wolt and other food delivery companies were allowed to print money. The big question now is what will happen to them if – and hopefully when – societies gradually begin to open up with coroner vaccinations.

According to examples given by Bloomberg, the near future may not be very rosy for them. For example, Doordash’s stock price has fallen 23 percent in New York over the past month. At the same time, this year’s courses at Delivery Heron and Just Eat Takeaway.com are well frozen.