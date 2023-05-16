Comment | The Lions’ World Cup tournament has started sluggishly – ineffective superiority is just one concern

The lions head coach Jukka Jalonen was seen after Monday night’s match against Sweden looking pensive in front of the press. The Finnish team was plagued by almost chronic inefficiency.

Leijonat managed to try three times with superiority without a result and the pace was not much better on a flat field.

Only Juho Lammikon a hit from the minus corner through the goalkeeper saved the host team for the rest of the season, but no more points were taken from Sweden on Monday.

In Jalonen’s estimation, superiority was the first thing that needs to be fixed in the future. It is understandable. For example, in last year’s World Cup final, which brought the championship, Finland scored three of its four goals with superiority. Alivoima Leijon has worked.

In Tuesday’s training on the ice of the Nokia Arena, they tried to hone their superiority patterns to an even better condition.

Harri Pesonen ran over to congratulate Juho Lammiko, who scored Finland’s only goal of the game into the Swedish net.

Finland the game in the World Cup has improved game by game.

Against the USA, the team was stuck in the stands and could not meet the demands set by the opponent’s hard movement. Against Germany, the team was clearly ahead, even though the cold weather of the second set brought challenges to winning.

Against Sweden, Finland dominated for long periods and was ahead in terms of play, but the control did not translate into goals. Still, Leijon’s performance was clearly the most intact of the tournament.

The Lions’ tournament program was already surprising before the games. Finland faced the three strongest countries right at the start, after that they only faced clearly weaker countries in advance.

For example, avoiding relegation against Hungary on Friday would be a championship of its own.

After all, Denmark in the final round has occasionally caused problems for Finland even at the World Cup level. Before the World Cup, Denmark beat Finland in a match played in Pori, where there was still a fight for places.

In any case, the Lions should screw up their game performance level even more, while the opposition weakens.

Before the quarterfinals, Leijonat will no longer be able to measure the level with the biggest favorites of the tournament.

The player base question marks in the middle of the starting block are the finding of the second center and the adequacy of the defense’s support for the attacks.

On the puck side of the defense, Leijon doesn’t want to find intrigue Mikko Lehtonen double cloth. Due to injuries, the games were missed from those playing in Europe Vili from Saarijärvi than Also from Sami Vatas. There would have been an order in the pack of the Lions for either of the skating-strong Paks playing in Switzerland.

In the center department Antti Suomelan playing condition and the level of the game is critical in order to have enough playmaking skills for the first two fields. Finland also needs to improve drastically from the opening game, after which he has been in the stands.

The reason was given as a precaution. On Tuesday, Suomela was already participating in training in normal chains, it was cooler in the substitute’s black shirt instead of him Jere Sallinen.

Antti Suomela was in a white practice shirt, and Waltteri Merelä, the last player named to the team, was in black during the Leijoni’s practice on Tuesday.

Suomela, who won the points exchange of the Swedish SHL, must be able to become a scoring unit in the toughest games with its chain. When NHL help was missed, there are few options in the team.

In the future, leadership skills must start to be found even more in the first chain, which has been assembled Sakari Manninen, Teemu Hartikainen and Mikko Rantanen reserve.

Against Sweden, especially in Rantanen’s stage, the puck miraculously burned several times.