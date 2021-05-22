Comment The lions ended up in a lyric, but in a couple of days no one will remember the way the opening victory came off

At the end, the United States organized a power show, but the goals were missing, writes Heikki Miettinen, HS’s sports journalist.

Lions one of the themes was to make the pentathlon work at the opening of the World Hockey Tournament.

The victory broke away from the United States, and at least the five-way defense came out more than the coaching leadership could hope for.

It was partly luck and skill that the Lions retained the 2-1 lead they acquired in the second installment. Even the U.S. letter at the end with six field players and without a goalkeeper brought no change to the scoreboard.

Head coach Jukka Jalonen has talked about game development during the tournament. Now at least the defense developed.

Beautifully speaking, the Lions was in the lira in the third installment, but the difficulties were confirmed. And no points were sought in this match.

It may have been that Jalonen would have been happy with one or two surfaces, but now came all three.

The United States knocking is in the top spot in order of importance when weighing going to the semi-finals and why not the whole tournament at the same time.

The USA is one of the main opponents of the Lions in the World Championships filled with surprises, although not many evening walks in the trough are promised.

The first match of a tournament is often more difficult than the next two or three. The lions sought the right rhythm, the Americans even more. That’s why it was the right time to hit right now, as the US is guaranteed to improve its game. So it is reasonable to assume that the Lions will do the same.

With lions there were still a few matches fresh below before the World Cup, but there was quite a leap from Prague’s narrow pitch to the Riga ice hockey pitch.

The empty galleries of the Riga arena echoed the field players and the goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuoran comments. Olkinuora led the puck orchestra commendably from the back lines. And like a defender Atte Ohtamaa said, the player often has a faster feeling in the trough than it actually is.

In the final set of the USA match, hurry and emotion certainly met, but after a couple of days, no one will remember how the opening victory came about.