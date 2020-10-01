Comment The league starts in exceptional circumstances and even absurd thoughts have flown into the air on the eve of the start.

Every club will face some difficulties in the coming season, writes HS sports journalist Heikki Miettinen.

A lot It must be said that next spring the Finnish champion of hockey will celebrate the Canada Cup at the beginning of May.

The league kicks off on Thursday the first of October, and a race for the coronavirus is on the run.

So far, provision has been made for match transfers, quarantines, face masks, limited audience numbers and much more.

All even wild thoughts have slipped into the middle of the hustle and bustle. One of the weirdest was the possibility for distressed clubs to interrupt the series and put games on the shelf.

The idea can be raw, but also completely absurd.

It would be unheard of for the club to be able to suspend the series and return to the League next season. You can suspend if you run out of money or there are no players for some other reason, but then you are traditionally looking for a boost from a lower level.

What would be a model for interruption?

That there will be no audience and no money through it. Or could it be a small audience and even less success.

The coronavirus causes difficulties for every club. There is no crowd in the halls where the business would live and shine.

What would happen to those clubs that would play at the end of the season and make a million loss? Who would take care of their defeat?

There are so many difficult questions in the air that not everyone gets an answer now and maybe never ever.

Yet suspending the season for any reason without recourse fights too strongly against the basic principles of sport. If you miss the game, it’s thanks and goodbye.

This has happened to sports clubs before – and the strongest have come back.