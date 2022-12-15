Comment | The labor shortage does not only affect hospitals and nursing homes – It spreads to critical sectors of society like a flood

Talks about heated tents in front of the emergency room in Espoo reveal the speed with which the welfare state is running into difficulties, writes city editor Lari Malmberg.

“Paragraph we’re going to a situation where we have to put up heated tents in front of emergency rooms.”

That’s what Hus Akuuti’s branch manager said Maaret Castrén for HS on Tuesday. HS told the same in the article, that ambulances have not been able to bring patients in need of acute treatment to Jorvi’s emergency room for ten days. The background is a severe labor shortage in health care.

It doesn’t seem to be quite a tent hospital situation yet, but Castrén’s metaphor is arresting.

It reminds me of news pictures from the crisis areas of the world. About wars and natural disasters. From somewhere far away.

This was not supposed to be possible in the northern welfare state, was it?

Speech In the 21st century, the worsening labor shortage in Finland has been alarmingly reminiscent of the global debate on climate change. The foreheads of the visiting experts on current affairs programs on TV are wrinkled with worry, but no one seems ready for real solutions due to their pain.

Finland is sleepwalking towards a welfare state crisis just as the world is sleepwalking towards irreversible climate change.

There can still be many, many opinions about whether the crisis is already on. However, it is clear that it does not look good.

The labor shortage does not only affect hospitals, health centers, home care and nursing homes. It spreads to critical areas of society like a flood. As is often the case, the phenomenon is seen most strongly and first in Helsinki.

The te office in Uusimaa reports that the shortage of early childhood education workers is already so bad that it slows down parents’ return to working life in some places.

Special teachers are being looked for under stones and stumps.

The metro, whose monthly ticket price is constantly rising, runs repeatedly with such infrequent intervals due to the lack of drivers that it is no longer recognizable as a metro.

Shortage of manpower bothers the whole country, but the number of open jobs in the Helsinki region is significantly higher than in the rest of the country.

Along with the public sector, the same nasty problem plagues the private sector and thus puts obstacles in the way of Finland’s economic growth.

For example, numerous restaurants in the capital region have had to close their doors this year due to a labor shortage, even if there is a demand for services.

What makes the labor shortage so problematic is that society is a network. When one of its links fails, the effects are felt everywhere.

One of the reasons why it is difficult to get internal migration to Helsinki to lower-paying fields is the high cost of housing. According to economists, the most effective remedy to curb the rise in housing prices is to build more of them.

It’s just too bad that the construction industry has suffered from… well, a labor shortage.

Because the problem concerns the whole of Finland, the possibilities of municipal decision-makers to solve it are limited. All eyes are now on the spring elections, the winners of which will get to form the next government.

According to Statistics Finland’s data, 52 percent of companies in Uusimaa report that they suffer from recruitment problems in the fall. Just ten years ago, the corresponding figure was 28 percent. The pace of development is worrying.

Decision-makers should first create a coherent picture of what is causing the labor shortage. The waves of the corona crisis partly explain the situation, but only partly. HS will also be looking for answers to this question in the coming weeks.

When the picture is clear, it’s time to move on to solutions.

Some kind of combination of internal migration and immigration will probably be part of the rescue package.

HS told last Saturday about a Mongolian nurse who ran into problems of Kafkaesque proportions with the Immigration Office. According to experts, if the welfare state is to be preserved, attitudes towards immigration must be updated.

Another critical issue concerns internal migration and regional policy. Globally, economic growth now occurs in cities, and that’s why workers are also needed there. If the money-making machine of the cities freezes, the whole country suffers. Thus, more successful municipalities support poorer regions through state-mandated money transfers.

Despite this, urban policy in Finland has been very thin throughout the 21st century. In the near future, there may still be difficult questions about whether it is possible to keep the entire country inhabited in its current form.

On the other side, there is the threat of a growing feeling that a large part of the population no longer feels that they are getting value for their tax money. In terms of the legitimacy of the welfare state, this must be avoided until the very end.

Read more: Ambulances have not been able to bring patients to Jorvi Hospital for 10 days: “The situation is horrible”

Read more: A Mongolian nurse was the victim of a legal murder in Helsinki – Left Finland and a permanent job