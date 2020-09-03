Comment The Jokers’ trip to Minsk was canceled, but was it too late anyway?

The loss of public relations suffered by the club is huge when it took so long to make decisions, writes Heikki Miettinen of HS.

Jokers The opening of the hockey season in Minsk, Belarus, was canceled just a few hours before the departure of Finnair’s private jet.

The cancellation decision only came when the plane was already waiting on the ground, but did the solution come too late anyway?

The Jokers had time to take the dirt on their necks in large doses for days before the marked opening match. Finnish politicians, the Jokers’ most loyal fans and numerous media had time to intervene in the trip to Minsk.

I follow the resulting PR loss grew so large that it can be difficult to wipe the puck in the minds of those following. Ultrafans may stay behind the club, but they’re not enough to fill the 13,000-seat Hartwall Arena. Ordinary people are needed, too, and they have not actually been courted by the Jokers.

It is somewhat secondary whether the last word that led to the cancellation of the trip came from Finland or Russia. In any case, the decision took far too long, as the streets of Minsk have been filled with crowds for weeks.

Jokers From the very first moments of the KHL journey, it has been clear that the biggest boulder of funding comes from Russia. It has been equally strongly known that the Russian voice is heard in the company.

The latest financial statements said the Jokers had made a loss of 11.25 million euros, but in previous periods it has gone up to 15 million and more.

Former owner Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo still got his voice heard and his thoughts implemented, but Jari Kurrin owned by the club seems to have slipped even more strongly into Russian arms, albeit quite differently to marketing.

In the change of owner, Kurrin had to be the face of Finnishness, and he is, but the whispers of the play come from Russia.

In the Jokers, led by Harkimo, sat a Russian, Roman Rotenberg, on the board of the club and did not attend board meetings very often either. In addition, Rotenberg has a thorough knowledge of Finnish society after attending schools in Finland.

In the current Jokers, two Russians sit on the government and the club is strictly under the direction of donors.

Something also said that after the cancellation of the trip, the responsibility for informing the case passed to KHL. Sounds so Russian and closed secret.

When No play in Minsk, the Jokers are preparing to start their season “normally” against Riga Dynamo in Latvia. The game is marked for Saturday.

The Jokers can be counted on a small fortune that the season is kicked off at a away field. The club will have a few days to think about its way out when it is certain that the dust will not reach the ground when it should face Neftehimik in the first home game of the season next Wednesday.