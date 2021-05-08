Comment The issue of Scottish independence remains a thorn in Boris Johnson’s flesh as victorious Nicola Sturgeon calls for a new referendum

The Independent Scottish National Party and the Greens are working together to gain a clear majority in the Scottish Parliament.

London

Saturday night The Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon got to perform victorious: the Scottish National Party SNP, which he led was on its way to the Scottish Parliament by far the largest party.

“The election result is a historic achievement by all measures,” Sturgeon said in his victory speech.

The SNP, which has been driving Scottish independence, has remained under government responsibility since 2007. Sturgeon himself is a very popular politician in Scotland, and now he will continue as prime minister.

In Europe, Sturgeon is best known as an advocate of Scottish independence and an opponent of Brexit. Scotland also praises his actions in the pandemic.

To victory could be mixed, however, with a touch of disappointment.

Professor of BBC Election Specialist John Curticen according to Saturday night’s forecast, the SNP would not win a majority in parliament. The assessment came when Scottish Conservatives managed to retain a key position at the top of the SNP.

In this way, the SNP could be missing a couple of seats from the majority, ie 65 parliamentary seats.

However, along with the Scottish Greens, the SNP is gaining a clear majority in the Scottish Parliament. Both parties are in favor of Scottish independence.

“The SNP and the Scottish Greens are committed to holding a referendum on independence in the next parliamentary term,” Sturgeon said on Saturday night as the count continued.

Independent the majority means, in practice, that the possible secession of Scotland from the United Kingdom will remain a topic of discussion in British politics – and a thorn in Boris Johnson in the flesh.

Johnson has been reluctant to give the people of Scotland a new referendum on independence. The rationale is that Scotland voted on it seven years ago.

Scottish voters rejected independence in the September 2014 referendum by 55-45 per cent.

SNP An “own” majority in the Scottish Parliament would give Sturgeon even stronger grounds to demand a new independence vote. However, the support of the Scottish Greens is enough to present the independence project.

Proponents of independence justify the new referendum on the grounds that the Brexis took Scotland out of the EU against the will of Scottish voters. In June 2016, Scotland voted 62-38% against Brexit.

There may be a lawsuit ahead over whether Scotland can hold a new vote against the will of the British government.

However, it is important for the Sturgeon SNP that Scottish independence proceeds in accordance with all laws and sections. This is the only way to ensure Scotland’s unhindered access back to the EU.

Dispute However, the future of Scotland is not just between the Sturgeon SNP and the British Conservative government.

The idea of ​​independence clearly divides the people of Scotland. Opinion polls according to there are roughly the same number of supporters and opponents. During the parliamentary elections, the proportion of those opposed to independence even seemed to rise slightly.

By You Gov for The Times opinion poll according to, the issue of independence is only the fifth on the list where voters were allowed to nominate the most urgent tasks for the new government. Health, the economy, education and the fight against climate change went ahead.

Fire rush there is therefore no new referendum. Sturgeon himself has said that because of the pandemic, a new referendum would be best held sometime in 2023.

But if a new referendum is to take place, timing is important.

The SNP cannot afford to lose the independence vote a second time. Therefore, it must be almost certain of its victory. Sturgeon is demanding that the timing be decided by Scotland’s own parliament.

And that’s why Sturgeon shouldn’t rush a new referendum right now: opinion polls say the risk of losing is too great.