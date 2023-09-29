Comment | The incoming Leijona pilot dispelled the dark clouds that had gathered over him

Antti Pennanen’s Ilves performed strongly on Thursday and Friday, writes sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

The lions the next head coach Antti Pennanen dark clouds were painted over the piloted Ilves after the team went on a three-game losing streak in the early stages of the series.

Especially Thursday’s match against Tappara showed concerns as premature. Ilves performed quite strongly against HIFK on Friday, even though the opponent had a rest advantage.

The match ended 3–2 in favor of Ilves after the winning goal contest.

Pennanen’s project in Ilves will be shorter than planned, and criticism will be sensitive for the rest of the season.

The pattern that brought the coach to Ilves was one of the most special in league history, when Joko Myrrä had to give way when Ilves was in first place in the series last season. Criticism is appropriate if Ilves’ season goes wrong.

Pennanen recently emphasized his commitment to Ilves. When the Ice Hockey Association announced Jukka Jalonen about choosing a successor, it was also told in which contexts Pennanen commented on his choice.

The interview after the HIFK game was not part of the short list of two commentary sessions. After that, it has been said that Pennanen will refrain from commenting on the national team until next summer.

To recede the coach’s part is not always easy, but there are also examples from recent seasons that success is possible, even if the departure is known. And Tapparan Jussi Tapola that Lukon Pekka Virta have coached the championship in their last year. Of course, both of them had a longer background in their clubs than Pennase.

Pennanen’s departure also has a twist on the Liiga’s coaching market. Looking for a new pilot is now a club operating with the money of a big club and playing in a modern arena, and thirsting for ever better success.