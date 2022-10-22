Comment | The impudent trick of the Ilves bosses is backfiring – Antti Pennanen’s Ilves is completely confused

The identity of Ilves, who changed coaches, is lost, writes Teemu Suvinen.

Antti Pennanen period so far in Ilves: two wins and four losses.

Bunch of Myrrh after the dismissals, Ilves has dropped from the top spot to fifth in the league standings and is now on a losing streak of four matches. Piskuinen SaiPakin feasted at the expense of Ilves and put six goals on the board (final result 6–4).

Ilves’s cheeky trick on the management ladder is backfiring. It was a big risk to kick a successful head coach out of the league leading team, even if hiring Pennanen would improve the chances of success “in the long run”.

The worst horror picture was that Ilves’ pack gets confused due to the change of coach. That’s exactly what has happened now.

Pennenen with that, Ilves’ playing was supposed to become more systematic, but the opposite has happened.

Myrrä’s way of playing and coaching were proven to have major flaws, especially in the playoffs, but at least Ilves had a clear identity as a skating-strong, fresh and risk-averse attacking team.

Now Ilves’ identity is lost. Pennanen has tried to keep the best elements of Myrrä’s style of play and bring in a bit of puck control and two-step play.

So far, the result is a messy herring salad where players don’t really know what to do on the ice.

It is of course true that Pennanen has only been coaching Ilves for a couple of weeks. Even during that time, Ilves has mostly played and hasn’t had time to practice new patterns.

But this is exactly the crux of the problem: Pennase was already in a hurry the moment he accepted the coaching job. With the loss pipe, the rush and pressure increase even more. Even though the season is just beginning and there is time for the playoffs, the pace of the game will continue to be tight and there is no time for thorough training.

Under Myrrä, Ilves honed his way of playing already in the fourth season, but now the players who are used to the pace should suddenly adopt the teachings of a new, visionary coach in the middle of the season. A tricky equation.

It is clear that the other top teams in the SM league are significantly further than Ilves in their projects this season.

From the beginning of the season, Ilves had a good time, but now it has been tight.

It would be it’s short-sighted to judge Ilves’ season as lost in October, but the losing streak is eroding the players’ faith in this season’s success. Even the Ilves players were surprised by the change of coach, and if the losing continues, they will instinctively begin to question the rationality of Myrrä’s firing.

The situation would be completely different if Ilves had been in a miserable mess when changing the head coach. In that case, Ilves’ management and Pennanen could talk freely about the long process and how fixing things takes time.

Now, however, the talk is thick, because this season’s Ilves is not a project team, but one of the championship favorites due to its material.

At the moment, Pennanen’s coaching team’s energies are wasted on fixing problems and turning the course. It seems silly, because until a couple of weeks ago Ilves had nothing to worry about.

Usually, a change of coach brings new energy to the team, but the opposite has happened to Ilves. It speaks to the fact that there is uncertainty among the players as well.

Hiring top coach Pennanen was the right decision from Ilves, but the timing was risky and strange.

Right now, it’s hard to believe that a radical change of coach improved Ilves’ championship chances this season.