Comment | The immeasurable destruction in Brazil’s center of power is due to Bolsonaro’s lies

In Brazil, they were afraid of something similar to the attack on the US Congress two years ago, but this was even worse, writes foreign journalist Tommi Hannula.

of Brazil with the president With Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva doesn’t have a little finger on his left hand because he deliberately stuck it between an industrial press to get out of heavy factory work at a young age. Or that’s what a stone-hard person told me Jair Bolsonaro supporter during last October’s elections in Rio de Janeiro.

Of course it’s not true. It was an accident.

Believing such claims speaks of the complete demonization of the other party in Brazil, whose society it is hardly ever been so divided now. And when you assume the worst possible from the other side, it’s easy to believe that your favorite could only have lost a fraudulent election – even though nothing really points to that.

Just this is what President Bolsonaro, who stepped down at the turn of the year, has believed, and on Sunday it led to immeasurable destruction at the core of Brazil’s power. Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters gathered at government buildings, with at least hundreds reportedly storming the Congress building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in the capital, Brasília. They dismantled the places without sparing the historical treasures of architecture, furniture and art. According to the newspaper O Globo, the destruction was immeasurable in value.

For more than two months, the same people had been staying at the gates of garrisons around the country, begging the armed forces to intervene in order to prevent Lula’s rise to power. So they wanted a military coup in Latin America’s largest country, where democracy has prevailed since 1985.

Of course the generals didn’t do that because there was no reason for it. The most ardent supporters have even condemned Bolsonaro as a coward because he did not resist the change of power more firmly.

When Bolsonaro and the armed forces did not act, the people took justice into their own hands. They hardly imagined that they could together oust Lula’s government by occupying houses, but perhaps they hoped that the security forces would finally intervene – and they did, but not against the democratically elected government, of course, but against vandals and revolutionaries.

I could to be more surprised by the chaos on Sunday, but this was like scripted in advance.

Bolsonaro sowed suspicion in the minds of his supporters well before the election. He baselessly claimed that Brazil’s electronic voting machines were vulnerable to tampering. According to independent experts, it is a much more reliable system than paper slips. It has also been in use for twenty years without any problems to mention.

Bolsonaro has not publicly acknowledged his defeat. However, he favored the change of power, although he deviated from gentlemanly traditions by skipping Lula’s inauguration on New Year’s Day. According to media reports, he traveled with his soul mate Donald Trump’s To the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

in Brazil we were afraid of something similar to what happened in the US two years ago. However, the extent of the actions of Bolsonaro’s supporters is even more serious than the invasion of the US Congress by Trump’s supporters at the epiphany of 2021. What was seen in Brasília on Sunday is comparable to Trump’s supporters attacking and reaching the White House and the US Supreme Court in addition to Congress.

Apparently, the amount of material waste is also clearly higher.

Likewise, many Bolsonaro and Trump supporters have blind faith in their messianic leader.