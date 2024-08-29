Comment | The hit book claims that people are unhappiest in middle age – Is it true?

Comment|On the threshold of middle age, I find myself often longing for the carefree years of my youth. Does middle age fall to the bottom of the happiness curve, as the hit book suggests?

I am At the base of the U-shaped arch. That’s how he describes his life by Nathan Hill Wellness– the second main character of the hit novel, Elizabeth.

The book is fiction, but the U-curve is not the author’s invention. According to many studies, the human happiness curve is on average U-shaped.