Comment | The hippies were right – during the Corona period, small children were subjected to a wild human experiment

The effects of the pandemic and the associated period of isolation on the mental health of young people have been studied a lot, and that’s a good thing. Next, attention should be drawn to something that the hippies once talked about – and they were right.

March at the beginning of Helsingin Sanomat too quoted a small the newswhich was related to a recent study by the University of Helsinki:

Type 1 diabetes, which has become more common in children, was probably not caused by the coronavirusread the headline.

However, this was not the most interesting thing in the study.

The most interesting thing was that type 1 diabetes in children, i.e. juvenile diabetes, increased by 16 percent in Finland during the first 18 months of the corona pandemic, i.e. from March 2020 to the end of August 2021. Already before was knownthat in Helsinki, 30 percent more cases of type 1 diabetes were found in 2021 among people under the age of 15 than usual.

Juvenile diabetes is a chronic and serious disease for which there is no cure. The insulin hormone, which is necessary for vital functions and regulates blood sugar, is no longer secreted in the body, because the islet cells of the pancreas that produce insulin have been destroyed. The patient needs lifelong insulin treatment.

What was not reported in the news is that before the pandemic, the incidence of type 1 diabetes in children and young people had been in a gentle decline for ten years.

Hippies were right.

This is something I have thought about very often also in my role as a university correspondent. The hippies emphasized the connection of everything: the connection of man with nature, the connection of the spirit with the body. Man is not his own isolated island.

During the pandemic, however, people became just like that. In practice, the first 18 months of the pandemic were an extremely cautious time: especially at the very beginning, Finns sat at home in isolation. The news talked about whether small children dare to even go on the playground slide for fear of corona infection.

There was a human experiment going on, the consequences of which are not talked about enough.

In the language of science, the connection between man and his environment is particularly well described in my opinion by the so-called biodiversity hypothesis. Its core can be summed up like this: impoverished nature also weakens humans.

According to the hypothesis, reduced contact with diverse nature biases the human microbiome. This in turn distorts immunity and the result is an increase in inflammatory diseases such as allergies and asthma.

Over the years, strong evidence has accumulated for the hypothesis. According to it, a child’s body especially needs exposure to a versatile microbiome.

If there is no exposure, the immune system starts attacking the body itself. One target of attack may be the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas.

On the Biodiversity Hypothesis emeritus professor also speaks Mikael Knipwho led a study at the University of Helsinki that investigated the connection between the coronavirus and type 1 diabetes.

“The first three years of a person’s life are the most significant in terms of health. Then it’s important to be exposed to microbes in general: not only to microbes in the soil or elsewhere in nature, but also to viruses, for example,” he says.

University of Helsinki recent research has shown, that all over the human body – even in the brain – viruses remain as a “memory” of diseases contracted in early childhood. In addition, Leikka’s body contains viruses that, in the light of current knowledge, do not cause any known disease.

During the corona isolation, many common diseases and infections did not get sick from small children. At the same time, exposure to other types of microbes – for example those found in nature – may have been less than usual. Constant hand disinfection ensured that even the few microbes that hurt the palm were killed.

How did this affect the children?

There has been a lot of talk about the increase in mental health problems among young people during the pandemic, but did children’s allergies and asthma, for example, increase?

The answer is that there is no answer to this.

According to Mikael Knip, the matter should definitely be investigated. Allergies and asthma in particular could be good research subjects, as they are significantly more common than, for example, type 1 diabetes.

In the case of type 1 diabetes, research evidence suggests that the increased number of cases is related to the lockdown in society. According to Knip, the isolation seemed to accelerate the onset of the disease in children.

Other concrete health effects may still emerge – but this requires that the matter be investigated.