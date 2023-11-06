Comment | The high cost of hobbies pushes families into a tight spot – too few dare to talk about money, however

Parents have the opportunity to influence the price of children’s hobbies, if only they have the will and courage, writes news producer Tero Hakola.

Every who was at the sports club’s parents’ evening recognizes the situation.

I would like to ask if this camp or tournament trip or purchase is necessary, but my own hand stays down. When the mouth remains closed, a new bill will follow from Takuu.

A hobby expensiveness has spoken to Finns throughout the 2000s.

The debate has recently gained new momentum, when inflation and rising interest rates have effectively eaten up the loose cash reserves of the wealthier middle class as well.

Like The sports newspaper’s investigation reported last springthe costs of many team sports or, for example, skiing, can easily rise to 5,000–10,000 euros for a goal-oriented junior.

The cost structure of junior sports is clear.

In team sports, a large part of the expenses are space rents, coaches’ compensation, and league and club fees.

These are mostly covered by a monthly fee. For middle school-age juniors, it is, for example, 150–300 euros per month.

Each athlete must also obtain insurance, a license and equipment.

In many teams, the monthly fee also includes domestic competition trips with food, foreign tournaments, camps, tests, club clothes and so on.

These easily add up to another monthly payment, often more.

Equally it is not clear how expenses will be cut. It’s also about value choices.

The series fee and license are mandatory, although the association can influence their pricing. You can’t play without insurance, which means you have to get it as well.

The union can also affect travel costs. It decides when the juniors start playing in national series, i.e. travel for real.

Space rents and coaching form the second core of the cost structure. An easy way to cut costs would be to reduce the number of training sessions, which would save large sums of money used for space rentals and coaches’ fees.

However, the path of misery is not a very attractive option. Few people want to save by taking the exercises to worse conditions either.

“ Fathers’ and mothers’ bread-making jobs are very demanding and time-consuming, as is social work.

Ice hockey players don’t breathe back onto outdoor ice or floorball players into cramped gymnasiums.

The costs are also affected by what kind of coaching is desired.

The more coaches a team or group has, the higher the costs.

The easiest savings targets are various camps and tournaments played abroad.

Trips abroad have become an essential part of the program of the junior teams, although they are not necessary.

These are also things that are easily lost at the parents’ evening. Few bother to question the club management’s decisions and ask if this is essential and important. Maybe it would be worth it, because many people thank the brave questioner.

Parents have a genuine opportunity to influence the price of sports, because sports clubs are associations and associations are democratic actors. In addition, there is a shortage of active people.

In a sports club, the same truth applies as in housing association meetings: if you don’t take a stand, you will lose with Guarantee.

However, the easier way is to dig into your wallet – as long as you have enough money.

Even the equipment can be bought with preference in the upper quarter of the price level: be it 800 euro skates, 600 euro skis or 200 euro game slippers.

One the thing is clear: there is no return to the times enlivened by a unified culture and the spirit of the workers, even though many dream of such a thing from time to time.

There are a couple of clear reasons for this. Fathers’ and mothers’ bread-making jobs are very demanding and time-consuming, as is social work. Therefore, at the end of the working day, fewer and fewer people have the enthusiasm and strength to coach or take care of other tasks in the club.

Those who manage to do voluntary work deserve a big thank you and even a small monetary compensation.

