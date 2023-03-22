Comment | The Greens got into serious trouble in Helsinki

Gallup predicts even a collapse in the parliamentary elections for the second party in power in Helsinki, the Greens. The forecast doesn’t boil down to one reason, but it might sway even the party chairman’s ball, writes HS city reporter Milla Palkoaho.

Four a year ago, enthusiasm was at its peak. In the parliamentary elections, the Greens publicly sought a place as the largest party in Helsinki.

Due to the steadily growing support, the goal was not unrealistic. And it wasn’t long before it was fulfilled.

In the 2019 elections, the Greens gained one additional seat in Helsinki and rose to the same level as the coalition with six MPs. Faith in the future was great.

But then something happened.

Bridge at the moment it seems that the Greens will have to work hard to maintain their position as the second largest party in Helsinki.

Helsinki News published the results of its latest survey on Sunday. According to it, the Greens will lose no less than two seats in the upcoming elections in Helsinki

According to Gallup, the Greens have already fallen behind the SDP in Helsinki as the third largest party in the city. From the polls at the beginning of the year, the support figures have decreased by more than two percentage points.

Is the party’s brilliant future behind us now?

Although Gallup’s margin of error of three percent can accommodate a lot of speculation, there have been signs of the greens’ difficulties in the air before.

In the 2021 municipal elections, the party lost three seats in the city council. The support decreased by more than four percentage points compared to the previous municipal elections.

In the same elections, the Left Alliance and the Social Democrats each took additional seats.

Based on the polls, the situation now looks similar: at the same time that the Greens are not getting a hold of the voters, the Left Alliance and the SDP are rising alongside the Greens in Helsinki.

One According to those who follow the party closely, the factor explaining the difficulties of the Greens may be related to the nature of these parliamentary elections.

Kokoumus, Perussuomalaiset and sdp are fighting extremely hard for the national victory in the elections. In contrast to the past, even before the elections, the discussion has moved more strongly than usual to the basis on which the largest parties will be able to form a government after the elections.

This is not necessarily to the advantage of the greens.

The arrangement is believed to lead, at least to some extent, to tactical voting, where Green voters will flow into the SDP camp to prevent a government from being formed between the coalition and basic Finns.

Mere however, the strategy game does not explain the greens’ problems.

Part of the support can be taken by long-line MPs giving up the pursuit of a parliamentary seat.

About the current MPs from Helsinki Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto and Emma Kari are both off the charts.

But the reason can also be purely political.

Poverty researcher Maria Ohisalon under the leadership, the party competes for the votes of the red-green bloc – and those votes seem to flow in victory to the left-wing coalition and the Dems, both of whom have an exceptionally brilliant and well-liked politician as their chairman.

Even in HS’s election machine the greens have moved to the left, but it seems that there are no more voters on that side.

Perhaps it also says something that the poll support of the Greens has been at its highest when the chairman has been a person who today works as a lobbyist for the Pharmacists’ Association: Touko Aalto.

If next week’s Sunday’s election result is the collapse promised by the polls for the Greens, the voters will send a strong message to the party’s leadership.

The next time the chairman of the Greens will be decided at the party meeting in June. Based on the party’s rules, Maria Ohisalo has the opportunity to apply for a third, i.e. the last, two-year term.

Ohisalo’s esteem has been great within the party, but with a bad election result, his fate can’t be certain either.

A possible stomach fall may force the greens to think about clarifying their line. Even after the municipal elections, the rejection of green male voters who think more economically right-wing was considered one of the root causes of the greens’ problems.

From that direction, for example, the chairman of the parliamentary group aims for party leadership Atte Harjanne. Not everyone likes his line, but in the end politics is about power. You can’t get power without voters.

