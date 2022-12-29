Comment | The greatest of all time is gone

The champion slept away, but his football legacy will never die, writes Janne Kosunen.

Brazil cries and mourns, but the news touches the entire futs world. Regarded as the greatest footballer of all time Edson Arantes do Nascimento or Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82 after a long illness.

Pelé was a Brazilian soccer legend, but his influence reached all corners of the world, including the cool North. The kids of the 1960s and early 70s grew up with football dominated by one Oh Rei i.e. King – Pelé. The name became a symbol of extreme football skill, the best in the world.

The striker’s goal numbers amazed and enchanted. Pelé was of his time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same package.

In Pelé’s golden days, the world was quite dark in terms of text and image offerings, especially compared to today. However, the information leaked out to such an extent that in different parts of the planet, in yards, streets and fields, there were “little Games” who tried to imitate the tricks they had seen on grainy TV compilations.

World champion Pelé in the World Cup final 1970.

Pelé celebrating his first goal of the 1970 World Cup final against Italy.

Pele won three world championships in his career, more than any other player. In the 1958 World Championships, he became the youngest ever to win the world championship. At that time, the Brazilian was 17 years old and scored six goals in the Games, including two in the final match. He won his second championship in 1962.

In the 1966 games organized in England, the Brazilian star’s skills, reputation and dangerousness were infamously known to the opponents. Pele was kicked on the pitches throughout the games so sadly that the player swore to leave the entire World Cup football.

Fortunately for Brazil – and the sport as a whole – he returned once more. The result was World Championship gold in the 1970 Games, where he scored in the final. In total, Pelé played 14 matches in four World Cups and scored 12 goals.

Greatness in football overshadowed a multi-threaded private life. Pelé was married several times and also had other publicized relationships. According to media reports, Pelé was the father of at least seven children.

Legend was seen after his playing career as a self-righteous ambassador of Brazilian and international football. He also stopped by in Finland in 1986, when he surprised at least Markku Kanervan and Kari Martonen before the HJK match.

Pelé performed the ceremonial opening kick of the HJK–Kuusysi match at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on September 21, 1986. Markku Kanerva (left) and Kari Martonen watched from the side.

In later decades, the trips decreased. There was enough demand for the legend, but in his final years he had to cut back on representative duties due to illness.

“I don’t avoid commitments, which I have a lot in my busy schedule. I have good days and bad days. It’s normal for people my age,” Pelé said BBCaccording to in February 2020.

The last concern arose in the middle of the World Cup in Qatar, when Pelé was hospitalized again. The matter was initially dismissed as a normal visit, but the truth was crueler.

Even the best in the world couldn’t escape the most formidable opponent: time.

Chef Pelé then ever threatens that someone else would become his all-time player in the world? At least he mentioned his achievements in several interviews. Not always gently, the facts speak for themselves. He is the greatest, at least in that there are no other players who have won three world championships.

Even in Brazil, Pelé has not easily found threats, even for example Ronaldo came up big with his two world championships and 15 World Cup goals.

Out of the country’s current players, by far the most luminous shines Neymarwho is only two goals behind Pelé in the number of international goals scored for Brazil (77–75).

Pele in 2005.

Pelé, the greatness of Santos, was once asked if Neymar, who comes from the same village, can grow up to be a player of his stature.

Pelé replied that we will get back to it when Neymar has scored 1,283 goals in his career.

From Pelé were constantly asked who he thought was the best football player of all time. Answer Pilhadon told a lot in the interview in spring 2020.

“It’s a difficult question to answer because we can’t forget Zico, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo or from Europe Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyff. I still think Pelé is the best of all. There is only one Pelé,” Pelé said at the time.

There was only one Pelé.