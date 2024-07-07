Comment | The great victory expected by the far-right party was completely lost – three main things can be read from the French election result

Comment|France is now divided into three fairly equal blocs with mostly one unifying factor: mutual dislike.

French based on Sunday evening’s first information, at least three main things can be read about the results of the second round of the parliamentary elections.

Main thing one: The big victory expected by the far-right National Alliance (RN) faded completely within a week. RN is of profit forecasts getting about 130–150 seats in the National Assembly of 577 representatives.