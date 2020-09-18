Comment The government would be best off with new programs

The opposition is calling for a new government program on the intermediate issue. That’s right, writes Teemu Luukka, HS’s political journalist.

Opposition parties ie the Basic Finns, the Coalition Party, the Christian Democrats and the Movement Now announced on one front on Friday that they had adopted their most severe weapon, the interlocutory issue.

The interlocutor sounds like a trivial chatter, but it is not.

After the government has answered the interlocutory question, Parliament will vote on the government’s trust. On the interlocutory issue, therefore, the opposition is trying to overthrow the government, which could lead to new elections.

However, this is not the case now, as the governing parties have more members of parliament in parliament than the opposition parties. In theory, however, it is possible. In Finland, the government has fallen on the interlocutory question at least four times.

Opposition considers that an interlocutory question is needed because it considers, inter alia, the government next year’s budget and the employment measures decided this week are invalid.

In the current escalating political climate, the intermediate issue is more than appropriate for everyone.

It allows the opposition to substantiate its accusations. The government, in turn, will have the opportunity to scrutinize its decisions.

Among other things, the opposition demands that the government submit a new government program for parliamentary approval, as the current program has expired.

Here the opposition is absolutely right.

The government program is an agreement that guides and unites the government, on the basis of which citizens and others can monitor whether the government has kept its promises.

Government has itself acknowledged that its program is not valid, especially as regards the economic components.

The government considered making a new program in the spring, but abandoned it because no one had a view of whether the economy would collapse much or enormously due to the coronavirus.

As if for an additional protocol to the government program, the government negotiated Towards sustainable public finances re-aligning the government’s economic policy goals.

This Protocol however, it has not gone through Parliament in the same way as the government program should go.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is said he was ready the renegotiation of the government program, but the Center, which has just elected a new chairman, has not yet been ready for this.

At the request of the city center, there are strict economic policy entries in the government program. Left parties may demand their annulment. A government program is an entity whose opening can break the whole pack and drive the government into crisis, although for the most part the program does not need to be rewritten.

Still the government is of the view that precise economic policy goals are difficult to record because no one knows how miserable the crowned interest rate pandemic is plunging the world.

Governments tend to go through their program in the middle of their reign. This so-called mid-term battle of the Marin government is next spring.

It would be clearest for everyone that the government would renew the program it made in the spring of 2019.

Indeed Finland has survived the old program before.

The financial crisis hit 2008. After that, the state economy collapsed even higher deficit than now, but Matti Vanhanen the (central) government did not consider it necessary to change its program.

At that time, the Minister of Finance was the Coalition Party Jyrki Katainen.