Comment The government tried to communicate by violating fundamental rights and ended up in a “catastrophic” instant

The government’s proposal tried to ban all activities that are not specifically allowed, writes Jussi Pellinen, the forerunner of HS’s policy editorial. That is why there were so many nipples in the show that one could no longer reasonably have known in which situations he was breaking the law and when not.

When the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) defended last week In Yle’s A-Talk restrictions on movement put forward by the government, the statements did not actually show that the restrictions would actually be enforced.

Ohisalo talked about how the government has wanted to leave room for ordinary life, and stressed specifically that supervision would not be particularly tight either.

“The police don’t primarily go to write fines for people on those streets,” Ohisalo said.

The government’s message around restrictions on movement has always been strangely derogatory. The by-pass also sounded as if the restrictions were not intended as a means of combating the coronavirus but as a kind of reminder to the citizens that contacts must now be restricted.

Same has been repeated in corona communications driven by the bureaucracy.

On Twitter, Director of Communications at the Prime Minister’s Office Päivi Anttikoski answered comments on the level of detail of the law as follows: “The purpose of the law as a whole and of any regulation is to reduce close contacts and thus prevent the spread of the virus. That people would do only what is necessary – possibly for a few weeks, for the good of us all. I think people are sensible and understand. ”

The idea in government and civil service, then, seems to be that people should understand the spirit of the law, that is, reduce contact, and not focus on its details — for example, whether a person can travel to a rental cottage or break the law when going to the garden store.

This idea is communicative: the law cannot be enforced, so at its core is a call to stay home. Thus, the articles themselves may not need to be taken so seriously.

Government the problem became that the Committee on Constitutional Affairs could do nothing but take the details of the drastic restrictions on fundamental rights deadly and thoroughly to the test. That test ended with the government embarrassed.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Committee called for very extensive changes to the government’s proposal. The government decided to withdraw it from Parliament.

According to the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, the government proposal has “absurd” features, ie some kind of dimension of ridiculousness or absurdity. It is difficult to disagree with this.

For example, the performance sought to allow movement in “established” relationships but to prohibit it in others. It allowed you to go buy a frying pan from the big Market but not from the specialty store next to it. The presentation included more and more accurate ones with a side post exception exceptions, on the basis of which it could have moved.

It is no wonder, then, that the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, in its opinion, ends up calling the proposal a “caveat”.

Casuism refers to petty legislation. In the field of philosophy Science term bank describes casuism aptly put it this way: “Casuism seeks to produce a comprehensive system with different levels of regulation so that man avoids actual moral judgment and independent choice. In casuistics, a person’s life changes from case to case, and following the rules produces a sense of security as he or she adheres to the principles established by the authorities. ”

In short, the government thus created a motion that sought to ban all activities that are not specifically permitted. That is why there were so many nipples in the show that one could no longer reasonably have known in which situations he was breaking the law and when not.

This logic again incompatible with the Constitution, and and that was one of the main reasons for the show’s crash.

Because the proposal was so detailed, its criticism and also the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs may seem outrageous.

The opinion of the committee considers, for example, “in the situation mentioned in the explanatory memorandum, outdoor activities are allowed, for example in the city of Salo outside Southwest Finland, outside the restriction mentioned in the explanatory memorandum, and is it possible to cross the border in Salo.

Social media, on the other hand, has wondered whether the show would have banned going to a tire change or going to Alko or not. However, the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs shows that it was precisely these issues that were the legal core of the proposal.

The government itself created the conditions that led to “smuggling” by confusing the constraints of the communicative goal and the fundamental right. The spirit of restrictions on fundamental rights cannot be advice or exhortation, but must be clear, well-defined and comprehensible. Such laws, on the other hand, should be prepared carefully and not in such a way that the Committee on Constitutional Affairs ends up describing them as absurd.

The drafting of ministries after the new coronation does not appear in a very flattering light.

Government The goal of getting people to reduce contacts as infections increase is necessary, right, and well-founded. If the government wants to give signals about this, the means are, for example, communication campaigns, statements by politicians or other communication activities.

If restrictions are to be made instead, they should be clearly targeted to where the problems are. This is basically the message of the whole show: communication and fundamental rights should not be confused.