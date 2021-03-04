Comment The gold-edged World Cup bronze offset Krista Pärmäkoski’s final losses

4.3. 20:28

Skier Krista in Pärmäkoski is now a five-prize medal in the 4×5-kilometer post: one Olympic silver and four World Championship bronzes.

In all of them, Pärmäkoski’s role has been to ski as an anchor. The first time was ten years ago, at the age of 20.

Three times Pärmäkoski has suffered a small final loss to Sweden. The most stingy of these was the struggle for Olympic victory at the Sochi Games in 2014, after Sweden Charlotte Kalla slipped past the interior at the last bend before the final straight.

Thursday It was part of Kalla to spend the day of grief, but Pärmäkoski set off all his previous losses.

This World Cup bronze was so unlikely at first that you could poetically see the gold edges in it.

“None of us expected us to struggle for a medal,” Pärmäkoski summed up the still life.

But the classic cliché “message is always message” held its itch this time. Finland already had a realistic view of the medal in the second leg, when Sweden collapsed out of the game.

Gradually, the competition turned into a perfect team performance, which again included the commendable success of ski maintenance. Everyone performed their roles as they should. Riitta-Liisa Roponen it said, “Everyone made the maximum performance.”

Roposen the career of values ​​stretched in these competitions for 19 years, and he has now achieved medals over a period of 16 years. Even at a distance, it has been perceptible how Roponen has enjoyed the surprising extension of his career and allowed his experience to show up on the team.

Roponen said in Yle’s broadcast that he had taken the pink sticks to the race Kerttu Niskasen in honor of. After all, Niskanen would probably have been on the message team if he hadn’t had to miss out on the races due to the fracture. All in all, a great gesture from Roponen, who is making an exceptional career.

Finland the men driven by the clan will leave on Friday for their own post in ski order Ristomatti Hakola, Iivo Niskanen, Perttu Hyvärinen and Joni Mäki.

Medal expectations are at a different level in advance than for women, but there are enough question marks.

Norway and Russia can be counted out of reach, because in all likelihood, for the second day in a row, there will not be a squat similar to that of Sweden in women.

Finland is basically struggling for bronze, and the main opponent is the bronze team of the previous Olympic and World Championships in France.

Placing Niskanen on the second leg says that Finland is trying to shed its toughest opponents with the traditional leg.

Wednesday’s 15-kilometer (v) race raised questions about Niskanen (18th place) and Mäki (suspension) in terms of message.

Hyvärinen stated on Thursday that the free sections will be used to ski “one of the toughest message trails.”

If Finland is still involved in the medal battle with the anchor section, everything will culminate in how Mäki, who has so far been profiled more as a sprinter, will survive a very difficult track, which deadly headache a sense of competition was lost due to the suspension.