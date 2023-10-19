Comment | The Gaza hospital attack reminded me of the explosion in the hospital yard in 2014

Journalist Kaisa Rautaheimo witnessed in Gaza in the summer of 2014 the indifference of Israeli and Gaza armed groups to civilian casualties. The incident reminded many of the explosion at al-Ahli Arab hospital on Tuesday.

From buzzing The Israeli reconnaissance aircraft became uncomfortable. A plane flew over the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza in the summer of 2014.

We were reporting to Helsingin Sanomat about the conflict between Gaza and Israel. We decided to spend the night at al-Shifa Hospital because nights were often the busiest time in hospitals. Israel intensified its attacks at night.

However, this night seemed relatively calm.

To the hospital a 12-year-old had been brought in for treatment earlier in the day Muntaser Bakr. When we met Bakri, he was lying on a hospital bed surrounded by his loved ones. Bakr had received strong painkillers. There were shrapnel injuries in the hand, legs and head.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli armed forces had struck the coastline of the Gaza Strip, where Bakr had been playing with his siblings and cousins. Four of them died. The dead boys were between 9 and 11 years old.

The attack received a lot of attention because it happened in front of the eyes of the international media. There was a hotel near the crash site where many journalists had stayed.

About at two in the morning, the calm atmosphere of the hospital was broken by a huge bang. People rushed for cover until they realized that the bang was from a departing rocket.

The rocket had been fired by one of the armed groups operating in the Gaza Strip. The rocket was heading towards Israel.

It is difficult to estimate how close the rocket was fired to the hospital. But it is possible that we witnessed another war crime during the same evening.

A year During the 2014 war, it was also reported that Israel bombed al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza. Israel was also reported to have struck a UN school where civilians had sought shelter.

Hamas, on the other hand, was said to have used civilians as human shields. According to the UN, Hamas stored its rockets in two of the organization’s empty schools.

All these actions were potentially against international law. They are also sad proof that neither side of the war cared about the fate of civilians.

The 51-day war in 2014 killed 1,462 Palestinian civilians and six Israelis, the UN and human rights organizations say.

The Gazans sought protection from a school run by an organization under the UN in the summer of 2014.

of the UN the Human Rights Council undertook to investigate whether war crimes occurred in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in 2014. Israel did not allow council representatives to investigate the matter in Israel or the occupied West Bank or Gaza.

The Council’s final report was published in July 2015. The report states that the Council found credible allegations of war crimes committed by both Israel and Palestinian armed groups.

Neither side was brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC). Israel has not ratified the Rome Statute on which the ICC is based. Classified as a terrorist organization, Hamas cannot even join international agreements.

Israel has said it will investigate and prosecute potential war crimes on its own.

Thus Israel also acted on the attack, which killed four children of the Bakri family. After the criminal investigation, Israel’s military public prosecutor stated that there were grounds for the attack because, according to military intelligence, hostilities by the opposing side were expected in the area.

The Supreme Court of Israel rejected Bakri’s family’s petition for a retrial in the spring of 2022.

Now the situation is even more difficult than in the summer of 2014.

There is currently no way out of Gaza, and no one can enter it, not even the media. Border posts are controlled by Israel.

In the 2014 war, foreign media were able to at least to some extent witness what was happening in the region. Still, it is difficult to get to the simple truth, even if you are close to the events. Now we are completely dependent on pictures from the area and local helpers.

Tuesday’s attack on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital shows that both Israel and Gaza’s armed organizations are taking advantage of the situation by trying to take over the media space.

Al-Shifan the hospital continues its work in Gaza at the moment. On Tuesday evening, al-Shifa also treated those injured in the explosion at al-Ahli Arab hospital.