Comment | The games of the lions remind me of the relaxed atmosphere of the opening matches at the Nokia Arena

A group of supporters gathered in the same place is not even given a chance at the Lions’ games, writes sports journalist Riku Teiskonlahti.

in the Nokia Arena this season has seen matches with very different atmospheres.

At home matches between Tappara and Ilves, the terns jump and sing independently and evenly.

In the Lions’ home games, it’s sometimes quiet, sometimes the audience joins the crowd in an emphatic way, the goals are followed by screams in the throat, until it’s quiet again. The approaching victory is strangely exciting.

A group of supporters gathered in the same place is not even given a chance in Leijoni’s games. When selling last year’s tickets, a standing grandstand was thought about, but the plan was buried with the fewest voices. General Secretary Heikki Hietanen the stated claim was that the standing view doesn’t work.

Tampere’s clubs have played a variety of matches in the Nokia Arena, including the corona restrictions games. Only once has the atmosphere fallen badly against expectations: on the opening weekend.

The standing stands were not repaired in time, and we had to sit in the end ones. The chance to act in a familiar and self-characteristic way was taken away from the fan stands. You noticed that. The atmosphere was left unsettled.

The atmosphere of the World Cup has been somewhat similar to the opening weekend. With the difference that a larger part of the hall is on the side of the same team.

Ice hockey’s tournament-style national team activities are ungrateful for support activities compared to football, where the qualifiers and the Nations League bring the best players in front of the home crowd to play competitive matches.

The players would still deserve a real attempt to get the Nokia Arena to boil, surrounded by the supporters’ stands. The most exciting atmosphere on Saturday was provided by a group of Hungarians gathered in the same stand.

On the eve of the Games, there was also news from the Tampere user of the arena. The Finnish champion Tappara announced that next season the grandstand will be expanded so that it can accommodate 700 spectators instead of 400.

In some contexts, the standing view would seem to work.