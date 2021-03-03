Comment The flop of the two regulars took the medal hopes of the message into the dark

On Friday The men’s ski message has been one of the few sports to which medal expectations and aspirations have been directed at many parties in Finland.

Under certain conditions, they may even have been considered realistic.

When the 15km (v) interim race went on Wednesday from two news team skiers, Iivo Niskanen and From Joni Mäki, just under the bench, medal expectations began to sink into the dim light.

Head coach Teemu Pasanen and men’s second coach Mikko Virtanen were guaranteed to get more nuts, mainly in terms of skiing order.

Now it looks sad that Niskanen is not in the best possible attack. Mäki, on the other hand, did not get a sense of competition and self-confidence from Burgstall’s long ascent, as he stopped the race on the first run of Vitos.

Lahti in the world cup at the end of january, the men achieved quite a decent performance in order Perttu Hyvärinen, Ristomatti Hakola, Niskanen and Mäki. Let it be that that race was skied on much easier terrain than the World Championships, and the sections were a quarter shorter (7.5 km).

At the time, it seemed logical that number one man Niskanen would also ski the third leg at the World Championships, because the free stages (3rd and 4th stages) are much more demanding than the traditional ones.

Now, the possibility that Niskanen will ski the second leg will probably become stronger in the discussion, in which case it could be possible to escape from the worst opponents, mainly from France.

Correspondingly, Hyvärinen would ski the third leg, because he managed quite nicely on Wednesday.

When Norway and Russia are counted in their own caste, France is Finland’s main opponent in the pursuit of the bronze medal. Even that didn’t go on a weddings on Wednesday, resulting in places 14, 16, 21, and 22.

However, direct conclusions are not worth drawing. Now, however, it was a free race. The post skis halfway in both ski modes, and the trips are shorter.

First however, it is the turn of Thursday’s women’s post. It has been known for a month that Finland will not get the best lineup because Kerttu Niskanen is convalescent to the scalp due to fracture.

Finland starts the message in ski order Jasmi Joensuu, Johanna Matintalo, Riitta-Liisa Roponen and Krista Pärmäkoski.

There are no medal expectations based on realism. The race can be followed from another perspective, for example with a view to future value competitions.

What performances do Joensuu and Matintalo achieve in their first value message? And is Roponen in as strong a mood as the ten who came in tenth on Tuesday?