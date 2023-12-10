Comment | The floorball women’s coach’s last dance ended with a stomach blow

Lasse Kurronen’s last game as Finland’s coach turned into a tragedy, writes journalist Annina Vainio.

It was a slaughter and one of the most terrible matches of the Finnish women’s floorball team ever.

The World Cup final between Finland and Sweden had only been played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a good eight minutes, when Sweden was already leading the game 3–0 and the goalkeeper Noora Vuorela was allowed to dodge between the posts Krista Nieminen from the road.

The change of goalkeeper was not enough to wake up the team, but the Finns had to dig the ball out of their goal three more times before the break.

The game was therefore 6–0 for Sweden, when only 20 minutes had been played. At that point, the match was practically over.

Finland melted at the beginning like ice cream in Singapore’s toast. In the game of the blue and whites, even the simple basics failed. The difference between the first two sets of the opening series match in Switzerland was like summer and winter. And in the final, in the freezing cold, it was Finland.

Floorball women's head coach Lasse Kurronen.

Although Finland washed its face with an upbeat game, Sara Bishop, Miisa Turunen, Oona Kaupin and Jenna Saarion in the end, the narrow goals were a thin consolation, because Finland left Singapore to get only World Cup gold.

Finland’s gallant moves surprised even the Swedish broadcaster SVT’s expert, a former top player Anna Wijk.

In advance, the fight for gold was expected to be even. Finland had beaten Sweden twice in the autumn national matches, although both times after the penalty shootout. In Saturday’s semi-final, Finland beat the Czech Republic no less than 8-2, while a pained Sweden was in big trouble in its own semi-final against Switzerland.

The last time the Finnish women’s national floorball team was able to celebrate the world championship in Riga, Latvia was in 2001. At that time, Turunen, 18, from the players of the Finnish World Cup team selected for Singapore Alma Laitila19, Emilia Pietilä19, and Ulla Valtola, 21, weren’t even born. So the wait for the Golden Jubilee is still going on.

Prize winner has remained for a long time – now nine World Cups behind – a great country in Sweden. The last time the World Cup gold was won by Switzerland instead of the blue and yellow, who beat Finland in the final in 2005. Also at that time, the World Cup scrimmages were played in Singapore.

The head coach Lasse Kurronen had time to pilot Finland for eight years and develop the team’s operational culture in a good direction. In result sports, however, the result is decisive. In Singapore, Kurrone’s “last dance” unfortunately ended with a stomachache.