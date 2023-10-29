Comment | The first Friend is gone – Matthew Perry was trapped in his role, but it’s not a failure

Despite his tragic end, Matthew Perry achieved something special in his lifetime.

Actor Matthew Perry death shocks Hollywood and above all Friendsfans of the series.

Chandler Bing, played by Perry, is one of the most beloved characters in the hit comedy series. Although Perry did several TV and film roles before and after Friendsit is absolutely undeniable that Chandler is what he will be remembered for.

Perry got Friends-role at the age of 24, the youngest of the main cast. He was also the first of them to die, aged 54.

Like the entire main cast, Perry played his character from the beginning to the end of the series, from 1994 to 2004. Friends its popularity was phenomenal at the time and has carried over to the present day: even in recent years it has been one of the most watched series on streaming services.

According to my HBO Max app Friends is currently the most popular series in Finland in that service. Friends-themed interior goods and even cosmetics are still sold to nostalgic millennials.

Like many 1990s sitcoms, Friends too has not stood the test of time completely waterproof: criticism has come retroactively, for example, for the lack of representation and the humor that flirts with homophobia.

Matthew Perry (second left) with his Frendit co-stars. Pictured from left are Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey).

Friends however, there was cleverly written comedy and the chemistry of the actors played together seamlessly, which created an essential factor for the success of the series: viewers’ attachment to the characters.

There were six main characters, but Chandler stood out. On the face of it, he was a goofy, dramatic prankster, but there was also a glimmer of depth in the character: There were difficult family relationships, a clingy girlfriend who didn’t dare leave, and finally a legendary love story with the other main character, Monica.

Perry brought something mundanely attractive to her character. He was an ordinary man with a funny and serious side. In civilian life, Perry became known for the latter: He spoke openly about his substance abuse problems, especially in his autobiography published last year Friends, loves and a big horrible thing.

Like many others too Friends– star, Perry’s career didn’t get a new boost after the series ended. Such Hollywood stories are often seen as failures.

He remained a prisoner of his role, but the cage was golden: In the last seasons, the main actors made a million dollars an episode.

Despite his tragic end, Perry achieved a lot in his lifetime, and not just financially. Perry will always be remembered as one of the most beloved characters on the most popular TV show of all time.

It’s quite a legacy.