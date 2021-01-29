Comment The first corona news seem naive in retrospect, but the past cannot be judged in the light of current knowledge

Last January, there was still hope that the new coronavirus would not spread widely.

29.1. 2:00 | Updated 29.1. 6:25

Year then, on January 29, 2020, it was stated in Finland first coronavirus infection. A 32-year-old Chinese woman on holiday in Saariselkä had been taken to Rovaniemi Central Hospital the night before.

Of course, our reporters had a huge number of additional questions: What exactly is this “Wuhan virus”? How is tourism in Lapland?

An unknown official from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) stepped behind the microphones Mika Salminen. He said the virus does not appear to have spread significantly outside China. At that time, only a few cases had been reported in Europe. There was still hope that the situation would not explode.

“It was expected that cases of the disease brought by tourists could also appear in Finland. The risk of the disease spreading in Finland is still very small, so it is not worth worrying about, ”Salminen reassured in the press release.

Also chief physician of THL Taneli Puumalainen told his review.

“According to preliminary data, the Chinese virus is not particularly contagious. We don’t know yet if it will infect an asymptomatic person at all. ”

Afterwards when viewed, the statements sound naive, of course, but the virus was new to the experts as well. Something they had to answer, even though none of them could have any exact information about the new virus. I thought back then that they would not be envied.

Even a few journalists had expertise. I, a temporary data reporter, was chosen to write about the coronavirus because I happened to be in the same elevator one morning with the news manager. In Lapland, the first infection was suspected and he had to send someone to the scene. What luck, I thought: I hadn’t seen snow in Helsinki all winter.

Lens, half an hour’s notice to press Ivalon health center. A local chief doctor reassured reporters packed side by side in a small room that it was most likely a case of the flu. That time it was.

After the event, we asked the locals and the photographer at the corner of Ivalo’s S-market if they scared them. Everyone seemed to see the issue as a hoax in the southern media, and we were, to put it bluntly, ashamed that we made it a number.

Since the coronavirus didn’t seem to be more newsable, I went skiing and went on to report on the misfortunes of Chinese tourists who had arrived in the winter landscape for the first time.

The report did not have time to complete until the first true corona case was found. Just a few weeks later, Chinese tourists were gone. The ridiculous report was never published, and well, it would have looked lewd in retrospect.

Coronary pandemic has served as an extreme reminder to me that past actions – of their own or of others – cannot be condemned in the light of current knowledge.

Unfortunately, the doctrine has not been internalized by many.

As the data has accumulated and the true nature of the pandemic has been demonstrated, besserwissers and kitchen epidemiologists have taken it upon themselves to swindle the misguided ruthlessly.

During the spring, THL officials received death threats and were charged with murdering Finns. Still, citizens are demanding me to write stuff about how masking should have come into effect as soon as the virus landed on us.

The demands are unreasonable, but on the other hand, I understand where they come from. A lot has changed in a year. We have developed routines and common ways of doing things. Vaccines provide a possible way out of the situation.

In retrospect, it is difficult to recall the atmosphere of uncertainty a year ago.