Comment | The Finnish rule of law is also protected at the border – Breaking away from the ideals would be Putin’s victory

Putin must not win any of the conflicts he has caused. However, it is better to defeat him with our head held high, defending our ideals, writes HS editor-in-chief Antero Mukka.

Moroccan Abderrahman Bouanane stabbed two people to death in the center of Turku in August 2017. In addition, eight people were injured in the wooden knocks. The incident was the first act of violence classified as a terrorist attack in Finland.

The perpetrator was caught red-handed when the police stopped him by shooting him in the thigh. The following summer, Bouanane was sentenced to life imprisonment for his actions.

Syria the refugee flows caused by the war gave rise to a confusing and widespread situation in Finland in the last decade, starting in 2014. Recent twists and turns on the eastern border bring these memories to mind as an example of how an avalanche of asylum seekers can quickly lead to an uncontrollable situation.

The terrorist attack in Turku was an extreme example of how unpredictable developments can be when a large number of people arrive in the country, whose backgrounds or motives no one is completely sure of.

So far, the number of arrivals at Finland’s eastern border has fortunately remained relatively small. As a country, however, Finland is rightly prepared for the fact that the Russian-engineered operation will expand, and the number of asylum seekers will grow.

Vladimir Putin’s led by Russia is capable of anything in its cynical unpredictability. This time, it uses bystanders who are already in a weak position to promote its own aspirations for power. It’s about the brutal, ruthless interference of a rogue state that doesn’t care about all the rules of the game.

The operators of the Kremlin’s secretive machinery know Europe and also our weak points. Uncontrolled immigration is the Achilles’ heel for us as well, testing our trust in the rules-based world order and ultimately the cornerstones of our own society. In this way, Russia sows disorder and discord, which it calculates will eventually turn to its own advantage.

For his part, Putin also wants to drive a wedge between the Russian minority living here and Finnish society – to justify his own actions in the name of the rights of the Russian population.

Finland the government has tried to act in a determined and orderly manner in the situation that has arisen from the eastern border. The measures have gained understanding from the opposition as well. As the responsible authority, the Border Guard Service has shown appropriate professionalism in its practical actions and communication. You can see from everything that, over the years, sufficient preparations have been made for this as well.

The government has clearly expressed its readiness for tougher measures than before, such as closing the eastern border completely. The decision could have been made already on Tuesday, but the deputy chancellor of justice Mikko Puumalainen stopped the show. According to the deputy chancellor of justice, the presentation did not contain sufficient guarantees that those crossing the border would be guaranteed an actual opportunity to apply for international protection.

The Deputy Chancellor’s decision has received strong criticism. He has been seen to have forgotten that this is an acute crisis, where instead of studying the law book, one must focus on ensuring the safety of the citizens of one’s own country.

The solution can also be approached from another perspective. Perhaps the deputy chancellor of justice, in his own constitutional role, is working precisely to defend what is threatened in Russia’s hybrid operations.

Putin’s the administration makes a mockery of European values, a liberal understanding of human rights, freedom of speech and a free judiciary. It will be his victory if we break away from these basic rights as soon as the first tight spot comes.

The border guards, who do their important work with world-class professionalism, are not only protecting the integrity of our land and sea areas, but also protecting our society and the values ​​on which it is based.

The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Turku received his sentence in a fair trial. He was held legally accountable for his actions. In any other country, he would have been shot dead upon meeting. This happened last October in Belgium, when the police shot the terrorist who killed Swedish football fans in a cafe.

In the same way, the professionalism of the Finnish authorities could be admired when they patiently and without offering a ready answer too soon, looked into who and what had caused the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. When a careful investigation is based on facts and evidence, there is also less room for Russia’s hobbyist, confusing aftergame.

The actions of the civil service reflect the human understanding and sense of justice that is in power in the country anyway. Even in the border crisis of the Eastern border, official activity based on the rule of law and the contribution of politicians supporting it is our best weapon. At the same time, it underlines every day that we stand behind our words and values. The European rule of law is no joke.

Finland and the Finns are in real places united on a common cause. Unanimity is a good thing in itself, as long as it does not mean a collective forgetting of the discussion of values. Even now, it’s good to remember that national security is not just iron on the border, but also the defense of our values ​​and the civil society built with painstaking effort for all Finns.

Putin must not win any of the conflicts he has caused. However, it is better to defeat him with our head held high, defending our ideals.

As also during the pandemic, infringements on basic rights should be the last resort and properly measured. If, in the momentary intoxication of national feeling, the intention is to sanctify all means, the result is easily a nasty hangover: what was done.