Comment | The Finnish delegation received a cold reception in Switzerland – and that was Vladimir Putin’s goal

Comment|When the International Olympic Committee knelt down, Vladimir Putin decided to attack even more forcefully, writes Marko Lempinen.

Reception was rude when the chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori and CEO Taina Susiluoto were visiting by Thomas Bach in Lausanne in autumn 2022.

According to Susiluoto’s story, the chairman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was really taken aback when the Finnish duo presented him with a joint Nordic position.

Bach was not enthusiastic about the message from the Nordics, according to which Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be accepted for international competition because of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

“KOK is obviously not used to someone coming in with an impact perspective. In international sports organizations, a completely different Pelimaailma prevails than in other international politics,” says Susiluoto, who is surprised by the treatment.

“The management structures are more old-fashioned, more hierarchical and more opaque than what I was used to in international organizations before.”

Taina Susiluoto, CEO of the Olympic Committee, received a rude reception at the IOC headquarters.

Bach did not consider the participation rights of Russian or Belarusian athletes to be a black and white issue at all, and according to Susiluoto, his position has not changed since then.

“Bach justified his position with the fact that Russia had threatened to break up the international Olympic movement if their athletes continued to compete.”

The threat had come directly from the president From Vladimir Putin.

It had dire consequences.

IOC President Thomas Bach has had to sympathize with Russia in order to keep the Olympic movement together.

July the Paris Olympic Games, which will start at the end of the year, will see several dozen Russian individual athletes. Athletes who meet the criteria compete as so-called neutral athletes, without country codes.

“I want to believe that with our joint Nordic stance, we were able to influence the fact that Russian and Belarusian athletes’ right to participate was not completely freed,” Susiluoto thinks.

The IOC bowed to the pressure created by Russia’s threat and gave its international sports federations the opportunity to decide independently on the acceptance of Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutral competitors for the Olympics and other competitions.

That was a big mistake.

Now the Olympic movement is already tearing itself apart. It is split in two.

“About half of the IOC sports federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in their competitions as individual athletes, about half do not. Even Europe is not united at all in this matter, and there are already differences of tone between the Nordic countries,” Susiluoto knows.

“ First, Russia bombed grain cargoes going from Ukraine to Africa, thus causing famine in some areas. Now they are offering African athletes money so that they would participate in the friendly games in Russia.

When The IOC fell to its knees and its harmony fell apart, Putin was by no means sending roses to Bach. On the contrary, he decided to attack even more vigorously.

It was naive to believe that the IOC’s solution would be enough for Putin. Based on that, the Russian teams are not allowed to participate in anything, even with neutral status.

Overall, however, this is also a nuance. No compromise would have worked for Putin, and this is exactly what the IOC should have realized in advance.

Bach has sided with Russia to keep the Olympic movement together, but one would have thought he would have known Putin’s true motives.

Having noticed the weakness of the IOC, Putin has seriously set out to break up the international Olympic movement, and as Susiluoto’s comments show, he has already partially succeeded in his escalation.

“Since then, Russia’s hybrid influence has been wild,” Susiluoto knows.

The means have been harsh, as expected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in hockey practice in the spirit of propaganda in 2016.

Russia destroys the Olympic movement by arbitrarily merging parts of Ukrainian sports clubs with Russian clubs and organizing money-making political friendlies.

Namely, money is now the strongest weapon of Russian sports policy.

Next year, the “shadow Olympics” called the World Friendship Games will be organized in Russia, where international athletes are known to have been lured by money. The Friendship Games were originally supposed to be organized already in September of this year, but the plans were postponed.

“Africa is a good example of Russia’s hybrid influence. First, Russia bombed grain cargoes going from Ukraine to Africa, thus causing famine in some areas. Now they are offering African athletes money so that they would participate in the friendly games in Russia,” Susiluoto says.

Finland too has already gotten to know Russia’s hybrid influence. A shocking example can be found in the international e-sports competitions organized in Russia, where one competitor with a Finnish passport had managed to be attracted, based on newspaper reports.

“Morning coffees were about to go down the wrong throat after reading about the case. Although there was only one athlete with a Finnish passport among the participants, at the opening of the games, a large Finnish flag was spectacularly presented and Miss Finland was seen walking on the stage,” explains Susiluoto.

“So we tried to create an image for the world that Finland would participate in the Games.”

The harmony of the international Olympic movement has been shaken.

Kok Bach, who has been in charge since September 2013, has recommended the Olympic committees of all countries to boycott the competitive games in Russia, but the call does not work for all countries, because the monetary prizes offered by Russia are significant.

The IOC is known not to award monetary prizes, so especially for athletes living below or close to the poverty line, money is a big lure. And there are as many of these athletes in the world as ants.

Unfortunately.

This is what Putin is now taking advantage of in his propaganda, where sports have always played an irreplaceably large role.

He makes a mockery of the IOC.