Comment | The financial statements do not tell everything about Sanna Marini’s business

Comment|The income of Sanna Marini and her business partner Tuulia Pitkänen will only become clear over time, if even then, writes HS financial editor Juha-Pekka Raeste.

10.9. 20:45

The former of the prime minister Sanna Marini and his former special assistant Tuulia Pitkänen The first financial statements of the MA/PI company founded by

Helsingin Sanomat recently reported the key information of the financial statements. With a turnover of 665,705 euros, the two-employee company made an operating profit of 386,721 euros and a profit before taxes. After taxes, the profit for the financial year was 303,042 euros.

The company’s operations are therefore very profitable.

Sanna Marin is an undeniably interesting figure, so even the brief financial statements of less than six months were immediately interpreted in different ways, typically some kind of disapproving point of view looking for.

Pension contributions may have been insufficiently paid. The dividend had only been paid as much as the accounting firm typically suggests, ie as much as can be withdrawn from the company so that corporate tax and dividend tax together are 26 percent.

The company paid 24,000 euros of this kind of dividend to its two shareholders. Salaries were paid 145,000 euros.

Financial statements researchers should remember a few points. Marin served as prime minister until Petteri Orpon The (kok) board started its work on June 20, 2023. MA/PI started its operations two days later.

Marin was granted his resignation from parliament on September 12. This means that the actual speaking, consulting and participation in various events only started in September.

At the end of September, Marin went to Paris Fashion Week. In early October, he spoke in Los Angeles at UCLA University.

Since then, there have been many performances every season.

Marin has signed an agreement with the American company called Range Media Partners. That was also reported in September.

Similarly, it was announced in September that Marin has moved on to become a consultant for the British Tony Blair Institute.

Later in the fall, it was reported that the American agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) will sell the book written by Sanna Marin Our Turn: Fearless Leadership for a New Generation rights of the book. In Finland, the book rights were bought by Gummerus.

In other words, MA/PI’s turnover from 22.6.2023 to 31.12.2023 probably consists of earnings for a period of less than four months.

It is not known what kind of possible signing fees from various contracts with agents have been paid to Marin or what part of them has been directed to the MA/PI company. Of course, they could have been paid to the company immediately after the start of operations.

However, these fees could also have been paid directly to Marin. They can also be part of some international earning agreement, in which, for example, the Tony Blair Institute may or may not be a party. Such details cannot be seen in the financial statements.

When personal tax information for 2023 will be published in November, more information can be obtained about the fees paid directly to Marin.

However, too many interpretations should not be made with such little information.

It is known that Sanna Marin is an international star, and her and Tuulia Pitkänen’s work is already quite a profitable business. How profitable, only time will tell, if even then.