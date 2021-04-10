Comment The final pair of the cup is not an injury – HJK and KuPS will most likely also decide the league win

Unless miracles happen, the finalists of the Finnish Cup will also fight for the championship in the Veikkausliiga, writes HS journalist Mikko Pajala.

Football The Veikkausliiga season should have started today. However, due to the cursed corona pandemic, the start was postponed, and instead of league matches, two semi-finals of the Finnish Cup were played.

The Kuopio Palloseura and the Helsinki Football Club paved the way for the final to be played at the Olympic Stadium on May 8. KuPS knocked out Honga 2-1, while HJK cleared FC Inter’s show style with a 4-0 win.

The final pair is certainly not a coincidence, but it is about Finland’s two highest quality club teams by almost all standards.

It is therefore probable that the same team will decide the fate of the championship in the Veikkausliiga, which will start in a couple of weeks. The prediction is not really even bold, but in fact closer to the obvious.

KuPSin became head coach for this season Simo Valakari. Valakari, who last coached in Norway, belongs to the absolute elite of league coaches, and he really shouldn’t even be in Finland at the moment.

Under the guidance of any new coach, creating and honing a way of playing is still a time-consuming process. This sighed last season, for example Jani Honkavaaran SJK, although Honkavaara had proved his skills in Kuopio and before that in HIFK in previous periods.

However, Valakari’s KuPS looks excellent early in the process. The ball control game, built on the basis of the 3-4-4 formation, pleases the viewer’s eye, but at the same time produces a result.

Of the new reinforcements, especially the left wing defender arrived at the scene Daniel Carrillo fits the style of play perfectly. The Venezuelan, who is electric and excellent in the direction of attack, has the potential to be the best player in the entire Veikkausliiga.

With one in an important playing field, KuPS has a clear advantage in principle. Otso Virtanen and Johannes Kreidl form the best goalkeeper duo in the series, while HJK, a little surprisingly, starts the season with two young question marks, Hugo Kedolla and Jakob Tånnander.

The reigning master has also had turnover. The most significant starters are the national team players Rasmus Schüller and Nikolai Alho, but despite the departure of the former, the head coach Toni in Koskela enough for the midfield a variety of options outright over the crustaceans.

The role of the attack, on the other hand, is both a threat and an opportunity for Koskela.

About newcomers Filip Valenčič and Luis Henrique are stars in Veikkausliiga. For the former, however, the previous HJK episode showed what a negative impact a person with value can have in the worst case scenario.

HJK’s and KuPS has developed a genuine confrontation and healthy hostility in recent years. The still life couldn’t be much more teasing under the expected new season.