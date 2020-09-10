Remark The sphere belongs to the gamers, to not the supporters of Stadin Derby

On Thursday, the mom egg of HIFK supporters ruined the in any other case good temper. Dashing to the sector in the midst of a sport is just pure idiocy and an disrespectful act in the direction of the sport and the gamers, writes HS sports activities journalist Ari Virtanen.

Stadin Derby has been one of many highlights of the Veikkausliiga for the previous 5 years. A match that may even be watched by soccer followers who’re much less more likely to attend home matches.

Supporters make the Stad derby a particular occasion, they usually may spoil it. On Thursday, the mom egg of the HIFK supporters tarnished an in any other case wonderful match.

When HIFK scored their 4-3 profitable purpose, dozens of followers rushed to the sector. It was a cardinal egg. The sphere belongs to the gamers, not the supporters. A rush to the sector in the midst of a sport is just a mere act of idiocy and an especially disrespectful act in the direction of the sport and the gamers.

In honor of the HIFK gamers, it should be mentioned that they had been rapidly dashing supporters again into the stands. Partly, the cardinal error additionally went to the height of HIFK’s group when regulation enforcement didn’t work within the state of affairs.

Supporters regardless of the excesses, matches like Derby are the perfect Veikkausliiga has to supply. Confrontation and a passionate ambiance each on the bottom and within the auditorium. Starring gamers, not supporters.

It was anticipated that the Veikkausliiga Stadin Derby would play mute this time, quieter than standard. It was a delusion. The match turned among the best derbyes in Stad in recent times. Above all, there was a sense and momentum within the sport that has typically been missed from the matches.

By no means earlier than have seven objectives been seen within the Veikkausliiga Stad derby within the twenty first century. This match set a brand new commonplace for the derby.