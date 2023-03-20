Comment | The F1 season looks frighteningly boring – Red Bull’s team decision was the only positive thing on Sunday

The F1 season looks like complete Red Bull superiority, writes HS sports reporter Jan Vilén.

Formula 1 season the second race in Saudi Arabia confirmed what was already seen in the opening race. Red Bull is in a class of its own.

The stable already took its second double victory when Sergio Perez drove to the checkered flag first before Max Verstappen. In the opening race, the order was reversed.

There were no threats to the duo, even though Verstappen only started the race from the 15th grid. He benefited from the safety car at the beginning of the race, but had already risen to good positions at that stage.

Perez, on the other hand, started the race from the pole position and drove convincingly to victory. Aston Martin only Fernando Alonso was able to momentarily shake up the familiar marching order by rising to the top from the start for three laps.

Red Bull the superiority seems so great that it is difficult to expect anything very exciting from the season. However, Red Bull’s decision left a small glimmer of hope.

The team did not rely on the team order and lifted the number one driver Verstappen to victory at the expense of Perez. Thus, Verstappen leads the World Series by just one point, which he got for the fastest lap of the race.

The interest of the entire season would seem to depend on Perez’s pace. If it’s enough to challenge Verstappen, the team manager’s eyes will turn to Christian Horner.

If Horner lets his drivers race, the races could be something to watch. Otherwise, no.