Comment | The emperor’s new clothes blow in the wind of the Qatari desert

Sports leaders in the Middle East are promoting the possibility of change as a new fancy argument, but in reality it seems to be a kind of version of the naked emperor’s new fancy clothes, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

When the football World Cup in Qatar ends in two weeks, the Qatari leadership sighs with relief.

That’s when the world’s media turn their eyes to the next events in the sports calendar, the matches and the artificial uproar created on social media. Such is the logic of sports media.

The enormous publicity of the human rights situation in Qatar during the Games is reduced to occasional news mentions of the annual reports of human rights organizations.

A bit like how the problems of China’s Uyghur minority disappeared from the sports media.

Who remembers them anymore. Hardly any skiing enthusiast thinks even for a couple of kicks, whether the Uyghur in forced labor in Xinjiang treated the cotton of his top jacket.

Qatar gets what it wants, and the outcry about the human rights violations of migrant workers is a small price to pay for the geopolitical influence and all the other good publicity.

Finland The Finnish Football Federation and the Finnish national team traveled to a training camp in Qatar in 2019.

Sports professor Simon Chadwick said then that Qatar wants a friend from the Finnish Football Association. Later it turned out that Qatar’s real purpose was to make Finland a friend. A year ago, Finland opened an embassy in Qatar.

Good-faith sports leaders hope that dialogue can bring about change. The change will take place in trade balances at most.

Is there anything good about the World Cup in Qatar? Of course, there has been good football entertainment for viewers who are only interested in themselves and their own comfort.

In a broader context, it has been good that the human rights situation and also the ecological load of the games have been on display all the time.

The negative publicity received by the Qatar Games also forces other sports to examine themselves. Autosport magazine reportsthat the F1 team Mercedes manager Toto Wolff according to F1 “cannot hide” problems in the Middle East.

Interesting, let’s see what Wolff has to say.

“I still believe that a major sporting event puts the country in the spotlight. I think it can start a change when you can’t hide things,” Wolff said.

Sports directors are hawking the possibility of change in the Middle East as a new fancy argument, but in reality it seems to be a kind of version of the naked emperor’s new fancy clothes, which the emperor imagined he saw and thought others saw too.

Human rights organizations have no evidence that human rights situations would improve with the help of the Games.

The real change is that sports managers have to answer unpleasant questions.

In my opinion, athletes should also be made to answer unpleasant questions. Answers need to be sought, for example, from Finnish golfers who will play next year on the European Tour in the United Arab Emirates, which is popular with Finnish tourists and social media influencers, where the kafala system that enslaves workers is still in effect.

And what will be said in the next F1 season Valtteri Bottas while competing in Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates?