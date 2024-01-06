Comment | The electric heaters were sweltering in their 16-degree homes on Friday, and that is unreasonable

There would still be room in the market for new intermediate contract types, where the price can be protected, but still benefit from the advantages of exchange electricity. The past week showed that clean electricity from the stock market can be too nerve-wracking for an electric heater, writes economic journalist Anni Lassila

On Friday, the price of stock electricity was several dozen times higher than the normal situation. The daily average price also rose to more than a euro per kilowatt hour.

Anni Lassila HS

6.1. 15:21

Finland the electrical system was tight the whole past week. Several power plants producing electricity were out of order at the same time as the freezing temperature reached over 20 degrees as far as Helsinki.

The strictness was reflected in the price of electricity right after the new year. Despite that, electricity was hardly saved at the beginning of the week. Until Thursday, the consumption clearly exceeded the forecasts of Fingrid, which is responsible for the operation of the system, and undoubtedly also the electricity companies' own forecasts.