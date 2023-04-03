Comment | The elections were hot, but they did not divide Finland

The elections were fierce at times, but not divisive. The result did not divide Finland and the much talked about identity politics was hardly seen.

Extremely in the end, the exciting election offered no surprises. In the end, it was probably the biggest surprise of the election. The election was won by the pre-favorite coalition, whose narrow victory was predicted even among the coalition members even before Christmas.

The even elections attracted Finns reasonably well to the polls, but still not better than in the last parliamentary elections, when turnout was higher than in more than 20 years.

Although the election campaign was fierce at times, it was ultimately not divisive. It could have been otherwise.

Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance wanted to make these elections Swedish-style block elections. It would also have been useful for the opposition parties to intimidate their own voters with the continuation of the current government composition.

Confrontations are an effective way to strengthen group cohesion, and seeing threats is a way to activate your own troops.

Already it can be said that the chairman of the center was responsible for one of the most important turning points in the election Annika Saarikko. When he announced that the center would not continue in the current government structure, the only realistic alternatives left were the blue red of the coalition and the Sdp, and a government formed by the coalition and basic Finns.

Saariko’s move was a clever strategic move, but it also affected the atmosphere of the last weeks of the election and, in the longer term, the political culture.

It took the bottom out of bloc elections and the sharpest point from politics that empowers its own voters with threatening images.

The differences between the parties became clear even without bloc politics. If before, the elections were won from the middle, now there was hardly any attempt to target the mobile voters in the election exams. The speeches were primarily addressed to themselves.

It could happen that mobile voters ended up choosing the right-wing parties of the opposition, while the governing parties suffered total losses.

That is also very common in elections.

A lot the talked about identity politics did not gain strength in these elections either.

In recent years, political views and lifestyle choices have merged more and more closely together. Especially in social media, opinions are partially detached from what they actually mean and signify. Instead, it is even more important what the opinions symbolize and how you stand out from others through them. Then there is no need to justify political opinions. Knowledge is like a garment that is adapted to one’s own social identity.

This kind of development was hardly seen in these elections. Even in hectic exams, they kept to the point.

Also surprise topics were conspicuous by their absence in the conversation. In almost every election, a theme from behind the tree manages to steal the attention, which forces a reaction, even if the topic does not deserve it in terms of scale.

Now, instead of such emotion-based uproar, they talked about the big core themes of Finnish politics: state finances, debt, taxation, financing of social and health services, forests.

In their election exams, the chairmen declared the ultimate values ​​of their parties and justified their views convincingly and thoroughly. Voters could choose what was most in line with their own values.

Democracy was not threatened in these elections, but showed its strength.